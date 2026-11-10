World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Using Tennis Balls to Restore Loft in Down Jackets

Home

After a downcycle in the dryer, a down jacket often emerges with its insulation balled into dense, uneven clusters that resist manual separation. A common household remedy for this specific mechanical problem involves placing tennis balls directly into the drum alongside the garment. The method relies on the balls acting as kinetic agitators; as the drum rotates, the spheres strike and break up the clumped feathers, restoring their loft through physical impact rather than chemical action.

Washing the down jacket according to the Japanese method
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Washing the down jacket according to the Japanese method

Mechanical Separation of Down

The efficacy of this technique is limited to the physical state of the filling. It addresses the tangling of natural fibers but does not clean the fabric or disinfect the item. To prevent damage to the machine or the garment, the balls should be new to avoid off-gassing or dye transfer from aged rubber, and they are often placed inside a mesh laundry bag to dampen the noise and prevent them from lodging in the drum's mechanical components. The result is a more evenly distributed insulation profile, observable by the restoration of the jacket's original volume.

Polishing Glass with Newsprint

For window cleaning, the use of crumpled newspaper persists as a standard for achieving a streak-free finish on glass. The mechanism differs from that of synthetic microfiber cloths. Newsprint possesses a specific porosity that allows it to wick away residual moisture more effectively than standard office paper, which tends to smear liquid. Additionally, the mineral inks used in printing contain oils that facilitate a polishing action on the glass surface, reducing the visibility of fingerprints without leaving behind the lint often associated with cotton or synthetic fibers.

The standard application involves spraying the glass with a cleaning solution, typically a mixture of water and vinegar, and then wiping with the paper. A distinct caution applies to this method: while modern printing inks are generally non-toxic, the residue can irritate sensitive skin. Individuals with dermatological sensitivities should wear gloves when handling the treated glass to avoid direct contact with the ink and moisture mixture.

Static Control and Surface Limitations

Applying fabric softener diluted in water to household surfaces is a proposed method for reducing static electricity, which in theory slows the accumulation of dust. The effectiveness of this approach is highly dependent on the material of the surface in question. On non-porous materials such as plastic laminate or sealed flooring, the residue may reduce static charge, offering a temporary decrease in dust adhesion.

However, the method is unsuitable for porous or delicate surfaces like raw wood or high-gloss finishes. The silicone and cationic surfactants in fabric softeners create a sticky film that does not evaporate. Over time, this residue becomes a magnet for airborne particles, requiring more aggressive cleaning to remove. For durable plastic surfaces, the effect is marginal and short-lived; for any wood-based or varnished surface, the risk of permanent staining or loss of finish outweighs the temporary static reduction.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Phuket or Bali? Why Geography Matters More Than Climate for January Beach Trips
Travel
Phuket or Bali? Why Geography Matters More Than Climate for January Beach Trips
France to attend Russia-Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi despite Kremlin exclusion
Americas
France to attend Russia-Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi despite Kremlin exclusion
Colombia's coffee exports drop 11.7% despite national trade growth
World
Colombia's coffee exports drop 11.7% despite national trade growth
Popular
Colombia's coffee exports drop 11.7% despite national trade growth

A critical export sector in Colombia is facing an unexpected decline as overlapping regulatory pressures and security risks disrupt global shipments.

Colombia's coffee exports drop 11.7% despite national trade growth
Bolivia Exports Top $10 Billion in 2026 Despite Blockades
Bolivia Exports Top $10 Billion in 2026 Despite Blockades
France to attend Russia-Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi despite Kremlin exclusion
Russia and the US prepare to decide Ukraine's future without Europe at the table
Trump declares victory over Iran, but Tehran has little reason to relax Lyuba Lulko Seal the Bathtub Joint Correctly by Filling the Tub Before Applying Silicone Alexander Shtorm Small Arctic Animals Use Snow and Huddling to Survive Winter Marina Lebedeva
Murmansk Port Resumes Pig Iron Exports with 10-Day Longer Routes and Double Freight Costs
Afghanistan Dominates Exports with 874,300 Tons
Antibiotic resistance kills 35,000 in the EU yearly, making standard treatments unreliable
Antibiotic resistance kills 35,000 in the EU yearly, making standard treatments unreliable
Last materials
Poland Mortgage Demand Rises 15% as Average Loan Sizes Hit Record Highs
Trump declares victory over Iran, but Tehran has little reason to relax
Why Dishwashers Split Glued Cutting Boards and How to Clean Them Safely
Seal the Bathtub Joint Correctly by Filling the Tub Before Applying Silicone
Washed Concrete Porch: Structural Sequence Over Aesthetic Choice
Why Liquid Cleaners Fail on Toilet Rings and How Toilet Paper Fixes It
Springboks field full-strength team to secure 2026 Nations Championship final
Using Tennis Balls to Restore Loft in Down Jackets
Jaguar hunting evolution: cranial bite force allows predation of black caimans in the Amazon
Small Kitchen Refresh: Painting Cabinets vs. Replacing Assembly
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.