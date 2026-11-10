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Small Kitchen Refresh: Painting Cabinets vs. Replacing Assembly

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Updating a kitchen in a small studio apartment-such as an 18-square-meter space-often comes down to a choice between replacing the entire cabinetry assembly or modifying the existing surfaces. When the structural integrity of the cabinets is sound, the decision shifts from construction to surface preparation and finish.

Compact kitchen with a comfortable peninsula
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Ольга Сакиулова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Compact kitchen with a comfortable peninsula

A localized makeover of this type can be completed in about a week with a budget of 5,500 rubles. The goal is to alter the visual identity of the room without disturbing the underlying furniture construction.

The Sequence of Surface Modification

The effectiveness of a budget renovation depends on the sequence of operations. Because kitchen surfaces endure heat, grease, and moisture, the bond between the new finish and the old substrate is the most critical point of failure.

The process begins with the cabinets. Changing the color of the facades transforms the perception of the room. This requires a specific progression: first, filling defects with wood putty and degreasing the surfaces to ensure adhesion. Then, a single layer of primer is applied, followed by two coats of paint-in this instance, a "creme brulee" shade-and finished with two layers of protective lacquer for wear resistance.

The technical execution relies on the tools and timing. Using a velour roller ensures an even distribution of the paint without heavy brush marks. A curing window of 2 to 3 hours between layers is necessary, and the final lacquer coat requires at least 24 hours to fully polymerize before the cabinets are put back into service.

Addressing Secondary Elements

Once the primary surfaces are stabilized, the focus shifts to the hardware and the backsplash. Replacing the cabinet handles is a mechanical change that alters the style of the unit without requiring structural modifications. It is the fastest way to update the aesthetic of a standard set.

For the backsplash, the choice is between demolition and overlay. If the existing tile is outdated but structurally sound, applying a self-adhesive film that imitates tile eliminates the need for demolition and the subsequent cleanup of debris. This removes the "dirty work" phase of the renovation while updating the visual backdrop of the cooking area.

Operational Constraints

Working within a small studio introduces logistical challenges. If the space does not allow for all cabinet doors to be removed and painted in a single area, the work must be performed in stages. This slows the timeline but ensures that the surfaces are not contaminated by dust or accidental contact during the drying process.

By prioritizing light tones and minimalist hardware, the narrow area of a studio kitchen feels expanded. The result is a defensible trade-off: the homeowner invests labor and precision in preparation to avoid the cost and waste of replacing functional furniture.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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