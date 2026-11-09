World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >
Silent killers in Australian backyards: why these predators bypass warnings to secure lethal strikes
Colombia Pension Returns Beat Inflation by 5 Points
Iran Adjusts Winter Power Grid Strategy by Boosting Diesel Backup Capacity
Siberian river giants vanishing: why the aquatic ecosystem faces a silent and irreversible collapse
Social environment cited as primary barrier to career advancement in Spain
Algeria Reports Record Drug Seizures in First Half of 2026, Including 36 Million Pregabalin Tablets
Brazil climate skepticism rises to 25% despite record heatwaves and Rio Grande do Sul floods
Beyond simple pruning of Clethra alnifolia: what factors force this plant into sudden decline
Dry meatballs ruined dinner: surprising ingredient blend transformed the texture overnight

Freezer frost causes explained: humidity control mechanisms identified by maintenance technicians

Home

A thick layer of frost on the interior walls of a freezer is a direct consequence of humidity, not a malfunction. Every time the door opens, warm air from the room enters the chamber, cools rapidly, and condenses on the coldest surfaces. While regular defrosting removes the visible ice, it does not address the moisture source. Coarse table salt, placed in a thick-walled glass container, acts as a passive dehumidifier in this environment, leveraging its hygroscopic properties to bind water vapor before it can freeze on the evaporator coils.

Melting ice in the freezer
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Olga Sakiulova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Melting ice in the freezer

The mechanism is physical rather than chemical. Sodium chloride crystals have a porous structure that absorbs ambient moisture. By reducing the relative humidity inside the freezer, the salt slows the rate at which frost accumulates on drawers and walls. This reduction in ice buildup has two practical effects. First, it lowers the thermal insulation load on the compressor; thick layers of ice force the motor to work harder to maintain temperature, whereas a drier environment allows for more efficient operation. Second, the salt traps volatile organic compounds released by food items, such as fish or processed meats, preventing them from circulating and mixing with other contents. This limits odor transfer without the use of commercial filters or scented products.

Material and Method Constraints

The effectiveness of this method depends on specific material choices. The container must be thick-walled glass, such as a heavy-footed tumbler or a sauce boat. Thin glass or plastic is unsuitable because the rapid temperature changes and the cold environment can cause brittle fracture or deformation. The salt itself must be coarse-grained and free of additives. Iodized salt or varieties containing anti-caking agents are inefficient because they clump too quickly into a solid mass, which drastically reduces the surface area available for moisture absorption. "Extra" fine salts are particularly prone to this premature solidification.

Implementation is straightforward. Fill the glass container three-quarters full with coarse salt and place it in the back corner of the top shelf, a location that is out of the way during food retrieval but exposed to air circulation. The salt does not need to be washed or dried; it is a consumable absorbent. As it draws moisture from the air, the crystals will eventually merge into a single hard block. This monolithic state indicates the salt has reached its saturation point and is no longer absorbing effectively. At this stage, which typically occurs every three to four weeks depending on usage, the spent salt should be discarded and replaced with a fresh supply.

This approach reduces the frequency of manual defrosting cycles, which are labor-intensive and disruptive. By maintaining a drier interior, it also helps prevent the sliding mechanisms of pull-out drawers from seizing due to ice accumulation. It is a passive maintenance step that relies on basic material properties rather than electronic controls or chemical reactions.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Now reading
Beef goulash with mashed potatoes: professional techniques for meat browning and sauce emulsification
Recipes & Food
Beef goulash with mashed potatoes: professional techniques for meat browning and sauce emulsification
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Popular
Colombia's coffee exports drop 11.7% despite national trade growth

A critical export sector in Colombia is facing an unexpected decline as overlapping regulatory pressures and security risks disrupt global shipments.

Colombia's coffee exports drop 11.7% despite national trade growth
Record-low reserves in Europe: energy buffers hit critical levels ahead of winter frost
Record-low reserves in Europe: energy buffers hit critical levels ahead of winter frost
A dark reality in Latin America: criminal networks found a new way to paralyze judicial systems
Stop misinterpreting your cat: why changing human reactions forces a shift in animal behavior
Russia and the US prepare to decide Ukraine's future without Europe at the table Lyuba Lulko Antibiotic resistance kills 35,000 in the EU yearly, making standard treatments unreliable Alexander Shtorm Milk Ombre Nail Art: Blending Translucent Gel Polish for Soft Gradient Marina Lebedeva
Toy manufacturer Smoby confirms site closures across France as part of restructuring plan
France to attend Russia-Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi despite Kremlin exclusion
New Zealand housing stock hits 37,433 homes, highest for an October since 2014
New Zealand housing stock hits 37,433 homes, highest for an October since 2014
Last materials
Brazil climate skepticism rises to 25% despite record heatwaves and Rio Grande do Sul floods
Beyond simple pruning of Clethra alnifolia: what factors force this plant into sudden decline
Dry meatballs ruined dinner: surprising ingredient blend transformed the texture overnight
Budapest Real Estate Market Faces Price Ceiling as Transaction Volumes Fall
Critics pushed for investigation into Bacolod City debt management and infrastructure projects
Peru's Record-Length El Niño Drives Agricultural Supply Chain Breakdown
Singapore Ministry of Education updates national physical education syllabus for all primary schools
Russia and the US prepare to decide Ukraine's future without Europe at the table
Biological anomaly in Ural forests: these cryptic hybrids challenge decades of taxonomic assumptions
Boeing delivery timeline slips further: major carrier forced to extend reliance on aging fleet
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.