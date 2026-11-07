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Sealing Old Wooden Windows: The Paper Putty Trick

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Homeowners with older wooden window frames often encounter a specific contradiction during the winter heating season: radiators are running at full capacity, yet the interior remains chilled by persistent drafts. The issue is rarely the heating system itself, but rather the failure of the window's perimeter seal.

A woman by the window
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Aidan Meyer, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
A woman by the window

Identifying the Source of the Leak

Wood is a hygroscopic material that expands and contracts with changes in humidity and temperature. Over time, this cycle causes the wood to shrink, creating micro-cracks and gaps where the stationary frame meets the windowsill and the wall reveals. Even when the window sashes are closed tightly, cold air bypasses the sashes entirely, infiltrating through these fixed joints. If you feel a breeze emanating from the edge of the frame rather than the meeting point of the shutters, the failure is structural rather than operational.

A Temporary Seal: The Paper-Based Putty

When a full restoration is impractical during winter, a makeshift putty can be used to block these specific air channels. This method utilizes a composite of household materials to create a pliable plug that mimics the function of a commercial sealant.

The composition requires three components:

  • Base: Unscented, white toilet paper (chosen for its consistency and lack of dyes).
  • Solvent: Warm water to soften the fibers.
  • Binder: PVA glue.

To prepare the mixture, the paper is torn into small pieces and soaked in warm water for approximately five minutes. Once fully saturated, the excess water is squeezed out. PVA glue is then folded into the mass and kneaded until the consistency reaches that of soft modeling clay. If the mixture is too fluid, it will fail to hold in vertical gaps; if too stiff, it will not penetrate the narrower crevices.

Application and Safe Boundaries

Effective sealing begins with cleaning the frame and windowsill of dust and debris to ensure the material adheres to the wood. The putty is pressed firmly into the gaps between the frame and the windowsill or into cracks within the reveals. For deep voids, the material must be applied in layers to prevent excessive shrinkage during the drying process. Excess putty is leveled with a spatula or a damp cloth.

There are critical boundaries to this DIY approach to avoid causing further damage:

  • Avoid Moving Parts: This sealant must never be applied to the areas where window sashes open and close. Doing so will glue the window shut, risking damage to the paint or the frame during spring opening.
  • Maintain Drainage: The mass must not obstruct the drainage holes at the bottom of the frame, as these are essential for removing condensation and preventing rot.

Expected Outcome

Once the moisture evaporates, the paper putty hardens into a dense barrier. This typically eliminates targeted drafts and can increase the ambient room temperature by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius. While this provides an aesthetic and functional fix for the current season, it remains a temporary measure. It serves as a bridge to the warmer months when a permanent restoration or replacement of the windows can be properly executed.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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