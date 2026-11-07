Sealing Old Wooden Windows: The Paper Putty Trick

Homeowners with older wooden window frames often encounter a specific contradiction during the winter heating season: radiators are running at full capacity, yet the interior remains chilled by persistent drafts. The issue is rarely the heating system itself, but rather the failure of the window's perimeter seal.
Wood is a hygroscopic material that expands and contracts with changes in humidity and temperature. Over time, this cycle causes the wood to shrink, creating micro-cracks and gaps where the stationary frame meets the windowsill and the wall reveals. Even when the window sashes are closed tightly, cold air bypasses the sashes entirely, infiltrating through these fixed joints. If you feel a breeze emanating from the edge of the frame rather than the meeting point of the shutters, the failure is structural rather than operational.
When a full restoration is impractical during winter, a makeshift putty can be used to block these specific air channels. This method utilizes a composite of household materials to create a pliable plug that mimics the function of a commercial sealant.
The composition requires three components:
To prepare the mixture, the paper is torn into small pieces and soaked in warm water for approximately five minutes. Once fully saturated, the excess water is squeezed out. PVA glue is then folded into the mass and kneaded until the consistency reaches that of soft modeling clay. If the mixture is too fluid, it will fail to hold in vertical gaps; if too stiff, it will not penetrate the narrower crevices.
Effective sealing begins with cleaning the frame and windowsill of dust and debris to ensure the material adheres to the wood. The putty is pressed firmly into the gaps between the frame and the windowsill or into cracks within the reveals. For deep voids, the material must be applied in layers to prevent excessive shrinkage during the drying process. Excess putty is leveled with a spatula or a damp cloth.
There are critical boundaries to this DIY approach to avoid causing further damage:
Once the moisture evaporates, the paper putty hardens into a dense barrier. This typically eliminates targeted drafts and can increase the ambient room temperature by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius. While this provides an aesthetic and functional fix for the current season, it remains a temporary measure. It serves as a bridge to the warmer months when a permanent restoration or replacement of the windows can be properly executed.
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