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Removing Polymerized Grease from Cookware With Baking Soda and Mustard

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A layer of dark, hardened grease often accumulates on the exterior of cookware, particularly around the handles and rims. This residue forms when fats are exposed to high temperatures until they polymerize, creating a crust that resists removal by standard dish soap. While harsh chemical degreasers can strip this coating, they often carry risks to both the cookware and the user. A more controlled approach uses baking soda and mustard powder, leveraging mild chemistry to break down the bond between the grease and the metal without aggressive abrasion.

Frying pan with nagar
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Frying pan with nagar

The mechanism of action

The effectiveness of this combination lies in how the two ingredients interact with the specific type of soil. Mustard powder contains enzymes and surfactants that help emulsify fatty deposits, turning solidified grease into a washable liquid. Baking soda, sodium bicarbonate, raises the pH of the solution. This alkaline environment helps loosen the grip of the carbonized layer on the metal surface. Additionally, the fine particles of baking soda provide a gentle physical scrub that lifts the residue without the deep gouging associated with steel wool.

Preparing and applying the paste

To use this method, create a thick paste rather than a loose slurry. Mix two tablespoons of baking soda with two tablespoons of dry mustard powder in a small bowl. Add warm water gradually while stirring until the mixture reaches the consistency of thick sour cream. If the paste is too runny, it will drip off vertical surfaces before it has time to work, so add more dry ingredients to achieve the right thickness.

Ensure the pan is completely cool before beginning. Wipe away any loose oil or food debris with a paper towel. Lightly dampen the stained areas with warm water, then apply the paste evenly to the bottom and exterior sides. Let the mixture sit for 15 to 20 minutes. It is important to keep the paste moist during this time; if it begins to crack or dry out, mist it lightly with water. Dried baking soda can become harder to remove and may reduce its cleaning efficacy.

Removal and safety limits

After the waiting period, scrub the surface with a soft sponge. Avoid metal scrubbers or knives, as the scratches they leave can trap grease, leading to faster re-accumulation of dirt. Rinse the pan thoroughly with warm water and dry it immediately to prevent new stains. For particularly stubborn layers, the process may need to be repeated.

Material compatibility is critical. This method is generally safe for the exterior of stainless steel pans, though polished areas should be tested in an inconspicuous spot first. For nonstick cookware, such as Teflon-coated exteriors, this method is risky. The mild abrasive nature of baking soda can create microscopic scratches in the coating, which may compromise its nonstick properties over time. Cast iron exteriors can tolerate the treatment for occasional cleaning, but frequent use can strip the seasoned oil layer that protects the metal. Uncoated aluminum requires caution; the alkaline reaction can cause the metal to darken or change appearance. This technique is best suited for fresh to moderate grease buildup rather than years of neglected carbon deposits.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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