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Using Activated Charcoal and Paper Towels to Stop Kitchen Trash Odor

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A kitchen trash can can retain an odor even after the bag is removed and the bin is rinsed. The source is typically residual organic matter, such as moisture and food particles, which accumulate on the bottom, under the lid, or along the inner walls. This is particularly prevalent in warm weather or when discarding fish and meat scraps, as these materials decompose and release volatile compounds quickly.

Coffee muss against trash smell
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Coffee muss against trash smell

Activated charcoal addresses this issue by acting as a physical sorbent. Rather than masking the smell with fragrance, its porous surface traps the odor-causing molecules. To use it, first remove the old bag and wash the bin thoroughly with warm water and detergent, paying close attention to the bottom, the rim, and the underside of the lid, where organic residue tends to hide. After washing, the bin must be completely dry. Residual moisture is a primary driver of bacterial growth and odor formation, so any standing water should be eliminated before proceeding.

Place four or five tablets of activated charcoal inside a small piece of gauze or a breathable fabric pouch and set it on the bottom of the dry bin. Then, install a new trash bag over the charcoal package. This setup continues to function as long as the sorbent capacity remains. If the odor returns, or if the charcoal feels damp, it has reached saturation and should be replaced with fresh tablets.

An Alternative for Moisture Control

If activated charcoal is not available, paper towels offer a mechanical solution to one of the root causes: liquid leakage. Layer a few paper towels across the bottom of the bin before placing the plastic bag. This barrier absorbs any liquid that leaks through the bag, preventing moisture from pooling on the plastic surface and feeding bacteria.

This method requires consistent maintenance. The paper towels must be replaced every time the trash is taken out. A wet, saturated paper towel left in the bin becomes a new source of odor as it decomposes. For long-term odor control, it is most effective to dispose of highly perishable waste, such as meat and fish, on the same day it is discarded.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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