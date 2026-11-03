Washing Machine Deep Clean: Citric Acid Compatibility and Mold Removal Steps

When laundry leaves the washer with a musty odor, or when dark spots appear on the rubber door seal, the machine requires a deep clean. Over time, internal components accumulate detergent residue, hair, and limescale, creating an environment conducive to mold growth. Regular maintenance not only extends the appliance's lifespan but also ensures that each wash cycle remains hygienic.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Mould in the washing machine

Compatibility of Lemon Citric Acid

Among homeowners, citric acid is a popular home remedy, yet appliance manufacturers hold varying views on its use. Before proceeding, consult the instruction manual for your specific model to verify compatibility.

Bosch and Candy explicitly advise against using citric acid or vinegar. Aggressive acids can corrode rubber seals and gaskets, potentially leading to leaks. In contrast, LG permits the use of acid to remove limescale from the heating element, but strictly recommends a dosage of one gram of acid per liter of water.

If your manufacturer allows its use, adhere to a minimal dosage of approximately 30 grams, placed in the detergent drawer. Run the machine on a high-temperature program between 60 and 90 degrees Celsius and include one or two additional rinse cycles to ensure all acid residues are flushed from the system. This procedure should not be performed more than once per quarter.

Step-by-Step Cleaning Procedure

1. Detergent Drawer

Hardened detergent stains are a primary source of mold. Press the release catch to remove the drawer completely. Soak it in warm water mixed with dish soap for 15 minutes. If the residue is particularly thick, soak the part in a solution of one tablespoon of citric acid per liter of water for about an hour. Use an old toothbrush to scrub hard-to-reach corners, then rinse and dry the drawer thoroughly before reinserting it.

2. Door Seal and Drum

The rubber door gasket is a weak point where hair and water tend to collect. Wipe the folds with a microfiber cloth dampened with soapy water. If black mold is present, apply a chlorine-based cleaner for one hour, followed by a service wash. It is critical to avoid using metal scrapers, which can tear the rubber, and to refrain from using chlorine on colored seals.

3. Drain Filter

The drain filter captures coins, buttons, and debris. It should be cleaned every one to two months; otherwise, debris dislodged during a service wash will remain trapped inside.

Unplug the machine from the power source.

Open the access panel on the lower front of the machine and place a container to catch water.

Drain residual liquid through the emergency hose and unscrew the filter counter-clockwise.

Rinse the filter under a tap and screw it back in tightly.

Safety and Prevention

A critical safety error is the simultaneous use of different cleaning chemicals. Regulatory bodies warn against mixing chlorine and acids, as this reaction releases gaseous chlorine, which is hazardous to health. Separate these cleaning steps with a rinse cycle.

To prevent future odors, follow three simple rules: leave the door and detergent drawer slightly ajar to allow air circulation; avoid overloading detergent, as excess residue feeds bacteria; and run a monthly empty wash cycle on a 90-degree Celsius setting to eliminate microorganisms with heat.

The water intake filter mesh should be cleaned less frequently, approximately once a year, to maintain stable water pressure.