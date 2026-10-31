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PET Bottle Bottoms Create a Light-Diffusing Room Divider

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Zoning a living space does not always require structural alterations or significant capital investment. A lightweight, translucent room divider can be constructed using the recycled bottoms of clear PET plastic bottles, creating a visual effect similar to a crystal curtain that diffuses natural sunlight.

Glass partition in the interior
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Glass partition in the interior

The Functional Intent

This assembly serves a purely aesthetic and spatial purpose. It is designed to define a boundary-such as separating a home office from a living area or framing a doorway-without blocking the flow of light. Because the material is lightweight and permeable, it provides visual organization rather than physical or acoustic privacy.

Materials and Substrate

The integrity of the curtain depends on the uniformity of the source material. To ensure a consistent pattern, use clear PET bottles of the same size. The required components include:

  • Clear PET bottle bases
  • High-strength fishing line
  • Clear decorative beads
  • Wooden slats for mounting and stabilization
  • Scissors, a fine-point drill, and fine-grit sandpaper

Assembly Sequence

The process moves from individual component preparation to the final structural suspension.

First, cut the bottoms from the bottles, allowing for a 3-4 cm margin from the base. Because raw plastic edges are sharp and irregular, they must be smoothed with fine-grit sandpaper to ensure safety and a clean finish. To prevent the plastic from cracking during the next phase, place a wooden board beneath each piece while drilling small holes at opposite edges.

Next, the vertical chains are assembled by threading the fishing line through the prepared holes. Interspersing clear beads between the plastic bases adds structural spacing and enhances the refractive quality of the divider. These completed strands are then secured to a top wooden slat. A second, lightweight slat can be attached at the bottom to prevent the lines from tangling and to maintain a consistent vertical tension.

Environmental Conditions and Safety

The performance of the divider is heavily dependent on its placement relative to light and heat. Positioning the curtain near a window or indoor greenery maximizes the diffusion of sunlight. For evening use, the installation of a soft-white LED string light nearby allows the relief of the plastic to catch and reflect light, simulating the appearance of crystal. The lighting should be mounted externally; bulbs must not be placed inside the plastic elements.

The material properties of PET plastic dictate a strict limitation on placement: the divider must be kept away from radiators, space heaters, and open flames. Excessive heat will cause the plastic to deform, compromising the geometry and safety of the installation.

Evaluation of the Solution

When choosing this method of zoning, the trade-off is between accessibility and utility. The result is a decorative screen that manages light and visual flow, but it offers no sound insulation and minimal visual occlusion. It is a solution for those prioritizing atmospheric division over functional isolation.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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