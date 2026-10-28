Removing Carbonized Grease from Stainless Steel with Salt and Baking Soda

A stubborn, dark residue at the bottom of a stainless steel pan is more than a cosmetic issue. It indicates a layer of polymerized grease that can disrupt the even heat distribution required for proper cooking. While commercial degreasers are often marketed for this purpose, a simple mixture of baking soda, coarse salt, and hot water offers a controlled mechanical and chemical solution for this specific material.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Анна Маляева is licensed under publiс domain Cleaning the grid from fat

How the mixture works

The method relies on three distinct components interacting with the soil. Baking soda acts on the fat content, while the hot water serves to soften the hardened carbon deposits. Coarse salt functions as a mild abrasive, providing the physical friction necessary to lift the residue without requiring excessive scrubbing force. This combination is specifically suited to stainless steel, a surface that tolerates mild abrasion and heat without degrading.

The procedure

The process begins with the pan in a cool state. Two to three tablespoons of baking soda and one tablespoon of coarse salt are added to the bottom, followed by one cup of hot water. The mixture is left to sit for 10 to 15 minutes to allow the chemical and thermal agents to penetrate the layer. If the residue is particularly persistent, the pan can be placed on a low heat and the solution boiled for 3 to 5 minutes. Once the pan cools, the liquid is poured out, and the remaining sludge is wiped away with a soft sponge. A final rinse with warm water and dish soap ensures that no alkaline or salty residue remains on the surface.

Material limitations

This approach is not universal. The coarse salt in the mixture poses a significant risk to non-stick coatings, such as Teflon or ceramic, as it can scratch the protective layer and compromise the pan's functionality. Cast iron also requires different handling; while it may tolerate the cleaning agents, it must not be soaked in water for extended periods. Any moisture left on cast iron after cleaning leads rapidly to corrosion and rust.

Practical considerations

For stainless steel baking sheets, the boiling step is often unnecessary. Applying the paste directly to the stained areas and waiting 15 minutes is frequently sufficient. If the residue does not lift completely, the process can be repeated. It is critical to avoid using knives or metal wire brushes to scrape away the remaining bits. Such tools create deep scratches that disrupt the surface structure, creating new pockets where grease will accumulate even faster in the future. Regular maintenance immediately after cooking prevents the buildup of thick carbon layers, reducing the need for intensive cleaning methods.