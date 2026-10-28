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Citrus Vinegar Cleaner Works on Glass but Etches Marble

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A thin film of soap scum on a shower door often persists even after a standard scrubbing, leaving a cloudy residue that resists plain water. This buildup, a combination of mineral deposits and fatty acids, responds well to acetic acid. By infusing white vinegar with citrus peels, you can create a cleaning solution that leverages the degreasing properties of limonene while mitigating the sharp scent of vinegar.

Tangerine peels and peeled tangerines
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Tangerine peels and peeled tangerines

The Infusion Process

The method relies on a simple extraction: citrus peels are soaked in vinegar to transfer essential oils into the liquid. To prepare this concentrate, peel mandarin oranges, removing any remaining fruit pulp and rinsing the skins thoroughly. Chop the peels finely and fill a one-liter glass jar approximately two-thirds full. Fill the remaining space with 9% white distilled vinegar, seal the lid tightly, and store the jar in a dark area for 7 to 10 days.

During this period, the acetic acid extracts the oils from the peel. The resulting liquid will maintain its acidic strength but acquire a citrus fragrance, masking the pungent odor of the vinegar.

Application and Surface Compatibility

After the infusion period, strain the concentrate through a cheesecloth to remove solid particles. For routine cleaning, dilute the concentrate with water at a 1:1 ratio and transfer it to a spray bottle for efficient application.

This solution is effective on acid-resistant surfaces, specifically:

  • Acid-resistant ceramic tiles.
  • Glass surfaces, such as shower enclosures.
  • Fresh soap scum and light limescale deposits.

Material Risks and Safety Limits

Because the primary active agent is acetic acid, this solution is chemically incompatible with alkaline or calcium-based materials. It must not be used on marble, limestone, or other natural stones, as the acid will etch and permanently damage the stone's structure. Similarly, avoid applying it to sensitive furniture finishes or any surface where the manufacturer explicitly prohibits acidic cleaners, as it may strip the topcoat or damage the enamel.

Safety requires a strict prohibition against mixing this vinegar infusion with chlorine bleach; such a combination releases toxic gases. When using the solution, wear household gloves, ensure the room is well-ventilated, and store the final product in a clearly labeled container out of reach of children and pets.

While this homemade infusion is a useful tool for maintaining a fresh environment and removing light buildup, it is a maintenance aid rather than a heavy-duty degreaser. It will not replace professional-grade chemicals when dealing with thick, aged grease deposits.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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