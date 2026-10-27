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Why Glue Won't Fix a Gapped Wallpaper Seam

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When the seams of your wallpaper begin to peel or gap, it is rarely a sign that the entire room needs re-papering. More often, it is a localized failure of the adhesive bond. To fix the issue, you must first determine if the paper has simply detached from the wall or if the material itself has shrunk, creating a physical gap between the strips.

Removal of cracks on the wallpaper
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Анна Маляева is licensed under publiс domain
Removal of cracks on the wallpaper

Identifying the Cause: Detachment vs. Shrinkage

A seam that is peeling away from the wall-where the paper remains the same size but loses its grip-is a bonding failure. This often occurs near windows or radiators, where fluctuating temperature and humidity levels cause the material to expand and contract, eventually stressing the adhesive. If, however, a visible gap has appeared between two strips of wallpaper, the material has experienced shrinkage. In the case of shrinkage, adding glue will not close the gap; the solution requires either a color-matched filler for narrow cracks or the replacement of the affected strip for larger gaps or complex patterns.

Addressing Minor Detachments

If the edge of the wallpaper has lifted by only a few millimeters, the goal is to re-establish the bond without saturating the paper, which could cause warping. A precision adhesive in a tube with a narrow nozzle is the most effective tool for this specific scale of failure.

The process begins by gently lifting the edge and using a dry brush to remove dust or loose plaster particles from the wall. The adhesive is injected directly under the paper through the nozzle. Once the glue is in place, the seam is pressed firm and rolled toward the edge using a rubber roller. Any excess glue must be wiped away immediately with a damp sponge. For paper-based wallpaper, caution is required during cleaning to avoid compromising the surface structure.

Managing Wide-Scale Peeling

When a strip has detached by several centimeters, a more comprehensive approach to the bonding surface is necessary. This involves peeling back the section and removing old adhesive residue from both the back of the wallpaper and the wall surface.

At this stage, the integrity of the wall must be verified. If the plaster is crumbling, new adhesive will fail to hold. In such instances, the wall must be cleaned and reinforced with a primer before proceeding. Once the base is stable, a standard wallpaper adhesive suited to the specific material is applied, and the paper is smoothed from the center toward the edges to eliminate air bubbles before finishing with a roller.

The Limits of DIY Repairs

Certain common shortcuts can cause permanent damage to the wall or the finish. Using PVA glue is discouraged because it can leave yellow stains on light-colored wallpaper and creates a bond so aggressive that the paper cannot be removed in the future without damaging the drywall or plaster.

Similarly, the drying process should never be accelerated with hair dryers or space heaters. Forced heat can deform the wallpaper or cause it to peel away again. The adhesive should cure naturally in a room free of drafts to ensure the bond remains stable over the long term.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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