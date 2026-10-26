Leveling Old Wooden Floors with Sawdust and PVA Glue

Old wooden floors eventually succumb to warping, cupping, and undulating surfaces. While a full replacement is the most thorough remedy, the structural integrity of the existing boards can often be preserved by addressing surface irregularities before applying a new finish.

Photo: public-domain-image.com by Titus Tscharntke Sawdust

The Substrate and the Solution

The objective is to create a stable, leveling layer that fills depressions and offsets height variances without the need for total demolition. A budget-friendly method involves using a composite of sawdust and PVA glue. This creates a dense mass that, once cured, provides a firm base for subsequent flooring materials such as laminate, linoleum, or engineered wood.

Preparing the Mixture

The success of this filler depends on the consistency of the mix and the moisture content of the wood. The recommended ratio is 1:1, combining sawdust-ideally coarse shavings-with PVA glue. The resulting mixture should have the thickness of heavy cream to ensure it stays in place during application without running.

A critical preparation step involves lightly misting the dry sawdust with water from a spray bottle before adding the glue. Without this pre-saturation, the dry wood fibers will absorb the moisture from the PVA glue, compromising the chemical bond and reducing the overall strength of the cured filler.

Application and Curing

Precision in leveling requires a staged approach. Filling deep voids in a single pass can lead to uneven drying and internal instability. Instead, the mixture should be applied in thin layers, with each layer allowed to dry completely before the next is added. For those looking to accelerate the timeline, a household hair dryer can be used to speed up the evaporation process between coats.

Establishing Structural Rigidity

The sawdust-glue mixture serves as a leveling agent, not a structural load-bearing surface. To achieve the rigidity necessary for a final floor covering, the leveled surface must be capped with a sheet material. Plywood, particle board (chipboard), or gypsum board sheets should be installed over the cured filler. This assembly creates a flat, rigid "sandwich" that prevents the final flooring from telegraphing the imperfections of the old wood below.

Beyond leveling, this method provides a secondary benefit by filling gaps in old floorboards. By sealing these openings, the layer reduces drafts and improves the thermal insulation of the room, which is particularly effective in older homes where air infiltration through the floor is common.