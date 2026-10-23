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Defrosting Freezers: Using Heat and Salt to Protect Evaporator Coils

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Ice buildup on freezer walls is often dismissed as a cosmetic nuisance, but a layer of frost just 3 to 5 millimeters thick significantly degrades appliance performance. The compressor must work harder to maintain temperature through the insulating ice, increasing energy consumption. Simultaneously, cold air circulation is obstructed, reducing the efficiency of food preservation. The added weight and physical obstruction also put extra strain on door seals, accelerating their wear and creating a cycle that leads to faster refreezing.

Melting ice in the freezer
Photo: Сакиулова Ольга is licensed under Public domain
Melting ice in the freezer

Preparation and Safety

Before beginning any defrosting process, the appliance must be unplugged. All food items should be removed to prevent thawing. Depending on the season, these items can be relocated to a balcony or stored in a cooler or a second freezer unit. It is critical to place towels or absorbent cloths on the floor around the unit to manage the water resulting from the melting process.

The Defrosting Sequence

The most efficient method to accelerate melting relies on heat transfer and chemical disruption of the ice structure rather than mechanical force. Begin by placing a pot of hot, non-boiling water inside the empty freezer and closing the door tightly. Let the unit sit for approximately 10 minutes. The steam generated will soften the ice structure, making it easier to remove. During this interval, drawers and shelves can be washed separately.

For any remaining stubborn ice patches, apply a salt solution. Mix two to three tablespoons of salt with hot water in a spray bottle and mist the affected areas. Salt lowers the freezing point of water, disrupting the crystalline structure of the ice and accelerating its melt. Alternatively, a hairdryer set to full power can be used to warm the remaining ice, though this requires careful handling.

When using a hairdryer, the nozzle must be kept in constant motion. Holding the device stationary or too close to the plastic interior risks deforming the walls due to localized overheating. Mechanical removal using knives, scrapers, or other metal tools is strictly prohibited. Puncturing the evaporator coils or refrigerant lines with a sharp object can cause a catastrophic leak, resulting in repair costs that often exceed the price of a new unit.

Final Steps

Once all ice has been removed, the interior should be dried thoroughly with a clean cloth. The freezer must be allowed to air dry completely before it is plugged back in. Residual moisture on the evaporator or walls can lead to immediate refreezing. Only after the appliance has been running and reached the correct freezing temperature should food items be returned to the shelves.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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