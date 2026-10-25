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Why Sharp Tools Damage Washing Machine Pumps During Drain Cleaning

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A persistent musty odor after a cycle or water that fails to drain are practical indicators that a washing machine's drainage system is obstructed. Ignoring these signs often leads to pump failure, a repair that is significantly more costly than routine maintenance.

Mould in the washing machine
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Mould in the washing machine

Identifying the Blockage

The primary cause of clogs is foreign objects from clothing pockets, such as coins, buttons, or small hardware. Over time, these items accumulate lint, hair, and undissolved detergent residues. To minimize this risk, check pockets before loading and use mesh bags for small or delicate items. Regularly inspecting the filter is also essential.

Safety and Preparation

Before beginning any work, disconnect the machine from the electrical outlet and shut off the water supply. Ensure the drum is empty of laundry. Because some liquid remains in the system, prepare a low container and towels to catch any spills.

Draining and Filter Maintenance

If the model has an emergency drain hose, use it. Otherwise, carefully unscrew the filter counter-clockwise to allow water to escape slowly; rapid movements can cause water to gush onto the floor. Once the water is drained, remove the filter and clean it under running water. A brush can help dislodge heavy debris. Use tweezers to remove any residue from the filter housing.

Avoid using sharp metal tools inside the housing, as this can damage the pump impeller.

Inspecting the Pump

The impeller is located behind the filter. It should rotate freely without resistance. Use a flashlight to inspect the blades, removing any wound-up threads or hair. If the impeller is stuck and does not budge with gentle pressure, the pump unit may be defective. In such cases, replacing the pump with an original manufacturer's part is recommended.

Reassembly and Troubleshooting

Reinstall the filter and tighten it securely without over-torquing the threads. Run a short drain cycle and check the casing for leaks. If water still drains slowly, the blockage may be in the drain hose. Inspect the hose for kinks or compression points that restrict flow. Disconnect the hose from the drain (following the manufacturer's instructions) and flush it with a strong stream of water. Do not use metal scrubbers on the hose interior, as this can damage the inner lining and cause future leaks.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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