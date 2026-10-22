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Replace Drafty Window Seals With Silicone Using a Heat-and-Compress Sequence

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When winter temperatures drop, many homeowners find that modern double-pane windows still allow drafts to enter the room. The issue rarely lies with the glass itself, but rather with the factory-installed rubber seals. Over time and through repeated freeze-thaw cycles, these seals lose elasticity, harden, and deform, creating microscopic gaps between the sash and the frame that let in cold air and street noise.

A draft through a plastic window
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
A draft through a plastic window

Addressing this does not require replacing the entire hardware system. A practical solution involves upgrading the seal to a tubular silicone profile. Unlike inexpensive foam tapes that degrade quickly and leave adhesive residue, silicone maintains its physical properties across a wide temperature range, from -60°C to +100°C. This elasticity allows the material to recover its shape instantly after the window is opened and closed, distributing pressure evenly across the frame even if the plastic profile has slight warps.

The Sequence of Installation

The effectiveness of a new seal depends entirely on the preparation of the substrate and the precision of the application. If the surface is contaminated or the temperature is too low, the adhesive will fail, leading to air leaks.

First, the contact zones of the frame must be cleaned of dust, soot, and grease using a technical degreaser or an alcohol solution. Because cold plastic can inhibit adhesive bonding, it is necessary to perform this work with the windows closed, pre-heating the profile with a household hair dryer to ensure a secure bond.

The most critical error during installation is stretching the silicone cord. If the material is tensioned while being applied, it will eventually contract, creating gaps at the joints. The tape should be pressed into place with a slight forward push. In the corners, the material should be formed into a smooth curve using a single continuous piece rather than being cut, as this maintains the integrity of the seal.

Hardware Adjustment and Lubrication

Installing the seal is only half the process; the window's locking mechanism must be adjusted to compress the new material. To ensure the hardware operates without excessive strain on the handle, a dry lubricant is preferred over liquid oils. Graphite powder is the standard choice here because it does not attract dust or thicken in freezing temperatures, whereas liquid sprays can collect grime and eventually cause components to stick.

Once the locking cams (eccentrics) are lubricated, the sash should be switched to "winter mode" using a regulation key. This increases the clamping force of the mechanism, pulling the sash tighter against the frame and fully compressing the silicone contour. This sequence-cleaning, heating, non-tensioned application, and mechanical tightening-is what transforms a drafty window into a functional thermal barrier, typically resulting in an indoor temperature increase of 3-4 degrees.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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