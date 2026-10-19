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Fix Chewing Fabric Scissors with a Sewing Needle

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A pair of fabric scissors often begins to "chew" through cloth long before the metal itself is actually dull. When the blades fail to make a clean cut and instead tear the fibers, leaving a jagged edge, the problem is usually not a loss of the edge but the presence of microscopic burrs and nicks along the cutting line.

Scissors sharpening at home
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Анна Маляева is licensed under publiс domain
Scissors sharpening at home

These imperfections prevent the two blades from meeting flush against one another. To correct this, one can use a heavy-duty sewing needle to realign the edge. Because the steel of a quality needle is typically harder than the steel used in household scissors, it can be used to smooth out these minute irregularities through a process known as honing.

The Honing Process

To perform this maintenance, select a thick sewing needle-specifically sizes 3-5 or a needle designed for denim. Thinner needles are unsuitable as they may bend or scratch the blade surface without effectively correcting the edge.

Place the needle between the scissor blades near the pivot screw at the base of the cutting area. Slowly close the blades, moving the needle from the base toward the tips, simulating a cutting motion. It is important not to attempt to cut through the needle; rather, let the needle glide along the edges. Repeat this motion 10 to 15 times for each blade. Once complete, wipe the blades with a damp cloth to remove any residual metallic dust.

The result is observable through a simple test: a pair of properly honed scissors will cut a sheet of paper in one clean, continuous motion from the pivot to the tip.

Practical Limits of the Method

Honing with a needle is a maintenance step to preserve an existing edge, not a substitute for professional sharpening. There are specific conditions where this method will not be effective:

  • Severe Wear: If the cutting edge is deeply chipped or the bevel has collapsed, a sharpening stone or professional grinding is required.
  • Specialized Blades: Pinking shears or decorative scissors have complex profiles; gliding a needle across them can distort the pattern.
  • Loose Hardware: If the blades are gapping due to a loose pivot screw, the tool must be tightened with a screwdriver before any honing can occur.

Performing this simple realignment every two weeks can extend the lifespan of the tool and maintain consistent cutting performance between professional sharpenings.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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