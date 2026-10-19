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Restoring Sauna Wood: Using Sodium Percarbonate Without Stripping Layers

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Over time, the softwoods used in sauna paneling undergo a predictable transformation: the vibrant golden hues fade into a dull gray, and dark, oxidized streaks appear where bodies frequently contact the walls. While many assume heavy sanding is the only way to restore the wood, a chemical approach using sodium percarbonate-an oxygen-based bleach-can lift these surface stains without stripping away the wood's structural layers.

Wood restoration
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Анна Маляева is licensed under publiс domain
Wood restoration

The Chemistry of Oxygen Cleaning

Sodium percarbonate works by releasing hydrogen peroxide when dissolved in water, which breaks down organic contaminants and lifts grime from the wood pores. To prepare the solution, mix 3 tablespoons of fragrance-free sodium percarbonate into 5 liters of warm water. It is critical to avoid adding citric acid to this mixture; the acid neutralizes the alkaline properties of the percarbonate, rendering the solution ineffective.

Because different wood species react uniquely to alkaline agents, apply the solution to a small, inconspicuous area first to ensure the wood does not discolor or react unexpectedly.

Application and Procedure

Cleaning should only begin once the sauna has cooled completely. Using a brush, apply the solution strictly along the grain of the wood. Focus on the joints and the areas adjacent to the benches, where soap residue and skin oils typically accumulate.

Allow the solution to sit for 15 to 20 minutes, or as specified by the product manufacturer, ensuring the surface does not dry out during the process. Once the time has elapsed, rinse the wood thoroughly with clean water and wipe it down with a damp sponge. The sauna must then be fully ventilated until the boards are completely dry.

Due to the alkaline nature of the solution, wearing gloves and protective eyewear is necessary to prevent skin or eye irritation.

Managing the Texture

A common side effect of wet-cleaning wood is the "raising of the grain," where the fibers swell and leave the surface feeling rough or fuzzy. Rather than returning to sandpaper, this texture can be managed by rubbing the dried boards with a piece of dense felt along the grain. This mechanical action flattens the fibers and restores a smooth finish while highlighting the natural patterns of the wood.

Practical Limits and Safety

This method is designed for surface-level oxidation and grime. If the wood is rotting or infested with fungus from within, an oxygen cleaner will provide only a superficial improvement and will not resolve the underlying structural decay.

When treating the sauna benches, avoid standard furniture oils or varnishes, as these can release toxic fumes when subjected to extreme heat. Only specialized, heat-resistant sauna treatments should be used for final finishing.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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