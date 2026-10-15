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How Cardboard Rings Stop Cable Tangles at the Point of Contact

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The act of searching for a specific charging cable often begins with the opening of a single "junk drawer," only to end with the tedious unknotting of a plastic tangle. This recurring friction is rarely about a lack of discipline; it is a mismatch between the flexible nature of cables and the open volume of a drawer, where items are free to migrate and intertwine.

Old wiring
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Olga Sakiulova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Old wiring

Addressing the Point of Friction

The primary obstacle in cable storage is the lack of individual boundaries. When multiple cords occupy the same space, they naturally coil around one another. To stop this, the storage system must shift from a collective pile to a series of discrete containers. Using cardboard tubes-specifically the heavy-duty cores from aluminum foil or plastic wrap-transforms these waste materials into rigid boundaries that prevent cables from interacting.

To implement this, the tubes are cut crosswise into rings approximately 3 to 5 centimeters wide. By folding a cable into a loose loop and sliding it into one of these cardboard rings, the cord is physically isolated. This converts a chaotic mass into a set of uniform cylinders that can stand upright or be stacked, eliminating the need to untangle a knot to reach a specific device.

Habits and Sustainability

For this system to hold up, the organization must be tied to the act of returning the item. Labeling each ring-such as "Phone Charger" or "USB-C"-removes the guesswork and reduces the likelihood of the user abandoning the system in favor of throwing the cable back into the pile.

The effectiveness of this method depends largely on the material quality of the tube. Lightweight cardboard may collapse under the weight of thicker, shielded power cables. For heavier cords, only the densest tubes should be used, while thinner rings are better suited for lightweight items like hair ties, ribbons, or thin decorative twine.

The success of the system can be tested by a simple observation: if a cable can be retrieved and returned to its slot in under five seconds without disturbing the surrounding items, the storage matches the routine. If the rings are too narrow or the cardboard too flimsy to support the cable's tension, the friction will return, signaling a need for sturdier materials rather than a change in habit.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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