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Cold Water and Enzymes: The Only Safe Way to Remove Blood Stains from Fabric

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Removing blood stains from clothing and household textiles is a task that demands speed and, more critically, strict temperature control. The most common mistake homeowners make is using hot water.

A woman is removing the stain from the fabric
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Nina Zakharova is licensed under publiс domain
A woman is removing the stain from the fabric

Heat causes the protein in blood to coagulate, binding it firmly to the fabric fibers and turning the stain into a permanent defect. As Carolyn Forté of the Good Housekeeping Institute warns, the specific surface and nature of the stain dictate the correct approach; generic advice often overlooks these material-specific risks.

The primary rule is simple: cold water counters the protein. At every stage of cleaning, from the initial soak to the final rinse, only cold water should be used. This keeps blood particles mobile and prevents them from penetrating the thread structure. For fresh stains, hold the fabric under a stream of cold water with enough pressure to push the blood out of the material from the inside.

The removal method depends on the age of the stain and the fabric type. For durable, colorfast materials like cotton or denim, follow this sequence:

Start by rinsing the area with cold water and treating it with ordinary bar soap. For white items, hydrogen peroxide is an option, but on colored fabrics, apply it cautiously via a cloth to avoid discoloration. Next, apply a liquid detergent containing enzymes, which effectively break down protein bonds. Wash the item in warm, but not hot, water with a bleach safe for that specific textile. Finally, check the result before drying. Using a tumble dryer before the stain is fully gone will set any remaining residue permanently. If the mark persists, repeat the washing cycle.

Older, dried blood requires a different approach: patience and prolonged exposure. Soak the item in cold water with a specialized cleaner or liquid laundry gel for several hours or overnight. After soaking, apply stain remover or soap and wash in warm water with an enzymatic product. If necessary, an ammonia solution (one tablespoon per liter of water) can be used as a last resort, but always test it on a hidden seam first to ensure it does not damage the dye.

Many popular online remedies are not only ineffective but can damage textiles. White vinegar is largely useless against blood and can degrade fiber structure at high concentrations. Toothpaste leaves its own residue and odor, making it unsuitable for delicate care. Salt may absorb some moisture from a fresh stain but cannot remove dried blood. Baking soda, mixed into a paste with two parts soda to one part water and left for 30 minutes, can serve as a final measure before washing.

Regardless of the stain's origin, the approach remains consistent. For dense materials like denim, turn the garment inside out and apply cleaning agents directly to the back of the stain. This technique helps push blood particles out of the fabric structure more effectively.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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