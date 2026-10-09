Cleaning Radiator Gaps With a Hair Dryer and Trash Bag

Cleaning radiator sections often proves difficult because a standard damp cloth cannot reach the narrow gaps between fins. Worse, adding moisture to dry dust causes it to clump and stick tightly to the metal, making removal harder rather than easier. The goal is to dislodge dry particles without introducing water into the hard-to-reach spaces.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Полина Савельева, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Radiator

A simple method uses only a household hair dryer and a large trash bag. This approach avoids disassembling the heating unit or purchasing specialized brushes.

First, prepare a containment area. Spread a wide trash bag, ideally 60 liters or larger, directly under the radiator. The bag should be wider than the heating unit. To create an effective catch, you can tape the edges to the lower section of the radiator using painter's tape, forming a deep pocket to hold the debris.

Before proceeding, ensure the radiator is completely cool. Using electrical appliances near hot surfaces poses safety risks and can damage the paint finish.

Turn the hair dryer to a medium setting, using cold or slightly warm air. Direct the airflow into the narrow gaps between the sections, moving strictly from top to bottom. Also clean the space behind the radiator and the mounting points to the wall. The air stream will push the dry dust out of the crevices, where gravity will deposit it into the plastic bag below.

Once the bulk of the dry dust is removed, finish the cleaning process. Carefully roll up the trash bag and dispose of it without shaking. Then, wipe the accessible exterior surfaces with a damp cloth. Pay attention to the top edge and the bottom ends of the sections, where residual dust may remain. Finally, dry the metal with a microfiber cloth to prevent water spots and potential corrosion.

Safety precautions are essential. Never use a hair dryer if there is water on the floor or the radiator, as this creates a risk of electric shock. Also, avoid holding the dryer in one spot for too long to prevent overheating and damaging the paint on older cast-iron units.

This preventive cleaning before the heating season starts takes less than 10 minutes. It improves indoor air quality by removing accumulated dust and eliminates the need for expensive, narrow radiator brushes."