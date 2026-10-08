World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

DIY low-furniture vacuum alternative: Rolling pin and sock

Home

Dust accumulation under low dressers, crumbs near refrigerators, and pet hair behind radiators often exceed the capabilities of standard vacuum cleaners and mops. A simple, effective tool for these tight spaces can be assembled from common household items: a wooden rolling pin and a cotton sock.

Wet cleaning
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Анна Маляева is licensed under publiс domain
Wet cleaning

Unlike bulky brush heads, this configuration is thin enough to reach deep corners while long enough to maintain leverage. The cotton fabric captures fine particles, preventing them from scattering during movement.

Assemble the tool by stretching a clean, undamaged cotton sock tightly over the rolling pin. Secure the sock at the handle using a tight rubber band or tape. This step is critical; if the fabric slips under furniture, retrieving it can be difficult.

For light dust, use the sock dry. For deeper cleaning, lightly mist it with a spray bottle until damp but not wet. Avoid soaking the fabric to prevent the wooden pin from swelling and to avoid leaving streaks on hard floors.

When cleaning under furniture, slide the tool under the bed or cabinet and sweep debris toward yourself. Avoid pushing waste further into the gap. Rotating the pin slightly as it moves helps wrap lint and hair around the cotton base.

For radiators, wait until the units have completely cooled before cleaning. Use a dry sock, as moisture mixed with dust can create hard-to-remove stains on metal grilles. Apply gentle pressure if the gap is narrow to avoid scratching the paint.

When working near appliances, unplug the device first. Keep the tool within visual range and do not probe blindly, which risks catching copper cooling tubes or electrical wiring.

If the rolling pin's diameter is too large for a specific gap, such as between a cabinet and the wall, substitute it with a long wooden ruler or thin slat. Wrap the rigid edges completely in fabric to protect surfaces from scratches.

After use, wash the sock and wipe the wooden base dry. This low-cost solution maintains cleanliness in hard-to-reach areas without the need for specialized attachments.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Storm Isaias threatens half of US refining capacity as Brent crude rises
Business
Storm Isaias threatens half of US refining capacity as Brent crude rises
Childhood obesity crisis: Governments forced to reshape food environment
Real life stories
Childhood obesity crisis: Governments forced to reshape food environment
China’s bid to challenge Boeing stumbles: C919's critical components delayed
Asia
China’s bid to challenge Boeing stumbles: C919's critical components delayed
Popular
Third aircraft carrier as smokescreen: White House lays groundwork for painful concessions to Tehran

Donald Trump has angrily denied reports that the United States is considering sanctions relief and access to frozen Iranian funds in exchange for nuclear concessions, even as Washington’s broader moves suggest it may be seeking a way to reduce tensions with Tehran.

Third aircraft carrier as smokescreen: White House lays groundwork for painful concessions to Tehran
Social security checks cover only a third of living costs, pushing seniors to stay employed
Social security checks cover only a third of living costs, pushing seniors to stay employed
Small price to pay: Trump’s Nebraska rally turns Iran war costs into political battle
UK considers 45% tariff on Chinese EVs to match EU policy
Blue-collar jobs: The overlooked path to wealth, now in high demand Alexander Shtorm Russian driving exams: What new camera rules will not tell you Andrey Mihayloff Small price to pay: Trump’s Nebraska rally turns Iran war costs into political battle Lyuba Lulko
Russian gold shipments to Hong Kong skyrocket nearly 300% to $19.75 billion
Storm Isaias threatens half of US refining capacity as Brent crude rises
NASA study links long-duration spaceflights to increased hip fracture risk in astronauts
NASA study links long-duration spaceflights to increased hip fracture risk in astronauts
Last materials
DIY low-furniture vacuum alternative: Rolling pin and sock
Cetacean teeth as isotopic archives: Decoding age, diet, and origin in Scottish waters
87-year-old's tragic eviction: Spain's housing crisis claims another life
America’s wealth gap widens as the richest 1% pull further ahead
U.S. intercepts 90 fuel shipments bound for sanctioned Cuban entity
Kyrgyzstan to spend 5.8 billion som on Airbus fleet to enable long-haul flights
Kazakhstan to recover 2.8 million extra tonnes of oil using AI digital twins
Liquor sales decline: Manitoba's revenue finds new footing despite shift
AAI to fund and build Shree Jagannath International Airport in Puri
Gosha Rubchinskiy denies allegations as questions resurface over his past
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.