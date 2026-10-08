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Make your kettle look brand new again: Simple home trick removes stubborn limescale

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Calcium and magnesium salts in hard water create lime scale on kettle walls, which slows heating and alters the taste of beverages. Using lemon provides an eco-friendly method to remove these deposits without the pungent odor associated with vinegar or harsh chemicals.

Cleaning the kettle with citric acid
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Cleaning the kettle with citric acid

To clean the kettle, combine half a cup of lemon juice with two cups of water, or add sliced lemon halves to water. Bring the mixture to a boil and let it sit for 15 to 30 minutes to allow the acid to break down the scale. Drain the solution, rinse with running water, and perform one final boil and drain with clean water to remove any remaining acid.

Avoid using knives or metal sponges to scrape scale, as these tools damage the heating element and internal coatings. For heavy buildup, repeat the lemon process twice and use a soft sponge to wipe away remaining residue after soaking.

To reduce scale accumulation, empty unused water from the kettle daily and leave the lid open after cleaning to allow the interior to dry. In areas with hard water, repeating this lemon treatment every two weeks preserves the appliance's service life and ensures a cleaner taste.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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