How to Use a Cutting Board Hole for Efficient Chopping

Most people view the hole in a cutting board solely as a hook for storage. In reality, particularly on modern boards with larger openings, this feature can serve a more practical purpose by reducing friction during food preparation.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved Making a salad in the kitchen

Slicing vegetables often results in scattered pieces that miss the intended bowl or pot, creating a mess on the counter. A large hole allows you to position the board directly over a container. As you slice, you can guide ingredients toward the edge, letting them drop cleanly into the vessel below. This method streamlines the process of preparing large batches for soups, salads, or canning, eliminating the need for constant cleanup.

The hole still functions as a handle for carrying or hanging. On some models, the geometry of the opening also helps prevent small items from sliding off the surface. It is worth noting that small holes on the narrow handles of older boards are strictly for storage. However, the large circular cutouts found on contemporary boards offer a distinct utility: they turn the board into a tool for efficient transfer, not just a flat surface.

Using the opening to direct ingredients into a container is a simple adjustment that changes how the board fits into your workflow. It is a specific mechanical aid for a common task, distinct from the general need for order in the kitchen.