World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

How to Use a Cutting Board Hole for Efficient Chopping

Home

Most people view the hole in a cutting board solely as a hook for storage. In reality, particularly on modern boards with larger openings, this feature can serve a more practical purpose by reducing friction during food preparation.

Making a salad in the kitchen
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
Making a salad in the kitchen

Slicing vegetables often results in scattered pieces that miss the intended bowl or pot, creating a mess on the counter. A large hole allows you to position the board directly over a container. As you slice, you can guide ingredients toward the edge, letting them drop cleanly into the vessel below. This method streamlines the process of preparing large batches for soups, salads, or canning, eliminating the need for constant cleanup.

The hole still functions as a handle for carrying or hanging. On some models, the geometry of the opening also helps prevent small items from sliding off the surface. It is worth noting that small holes on the narrow handles of older boards are strictly for storage. However, the large circular cutouts found on contemporary boards offer a distinct utility: they turn the board into a tool for efficient transfer, not just a flat surface.

Using the opening to direct ingredients into a container is a simple adjustment that changes how the board fits into your workflow. It is a specific mechanical aid for a common task, distinct from the general need for order in the kitchen.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
China’s bid to challenge Boeing stumbles: C919's critical components delayed
Asia
China’s bid to challenge Boeing stumbles: C919's critical components delayed
Trump's Pneumonia Aid Offer to Russia Serves U.S. Pharma Interests
World
Trump's Pneumonia Aid Offer to Russia Serves U.S. Pharma Interests
Russia’s plague scare: What lies beneath the rumors of pneumonic plague
Real life stories
Russia’s plague scare: What lies beneath the rumors of pneumonic plague
Popular
Trump's Pneumonia Aid Offer to Russia Serves U.S. Pharma Interests

Lyudmila Adilova argues the US offer to help Russia with the Irkutsk pneumonia outbreak is a calculated move to open pharmaceutical markets and drive a wedge between Moscow and Beijing, rather than a humanitarian gesture.

Trump's Pneumonia Aid Offer to Russia Serves U.S. Pharma Interests
Third aircraft carrier as smokescreen: White House lays groundwork for painful concessions to Tehran
Third aircraft carrier as smokescreen: White House lays groundwork for painful concessions to Tehran
Russia’s plague scare: What lies beneath the rumors of pneumonic plague
Russian expert dismisses Finnish President's 2030 world order forecast as self-promotion
Third aircraft carrier as smokescreen: White House lays groundwork for painful concessions to Tehran Yury Bocharov Post-Soviet space could change dramatically: What might bring former republics closer again Andrey Mihayloff Brazil between Washington, Beijing and Moscow: What the election reveals Lyuba Lulko
IRGC Sends Open Letter to U. S. Voters Demanding Electoral Change
China’s bid to challenge Boeing stumbles: C919's critical components delayed
Post-Soviet space could change dramatically: What might bring former republics closer again
Post-Soviet space could change dramatically: What might bring former republics closer again
Last materials
Sri Lanka's Beaches: Open access freedom vs. Maldives' isolation
How to Use a Cutting Board Hole for Efficient Chopping
White Dwarfs Show Planetary Systems Can Form After Stellar Death
Chile doubles police detention limits under new organized crime law
Georgian government provides $17.8M subsidy for Kanye West concert in Tbilisi
India launches first indigenous Fleet Support Ship to extend naval reach
Women's peripheral artery disease often missed without classic leg pain
How ushankas and keppis bebalance silhouette volume in AW26/27
AI wardrobe assistant: Using LLMs for proportion analysis, inventory, and style formula
Your dog understands more than you think: The science of canine comprehension
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.