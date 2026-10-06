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Forget fabric softener: Vinegar makes towels softer removes musty odors

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White sheets and towels often lose their brightness over time, developing a gray or yellowish tint. This is not always due to poor washing techniques; mineral salts from hard water, detergent residues, and natural grime accumulate on the fabric fibers. A common household remedy to restore freshness and softness is 9% white vinegar, which acts as an accessible neutralizer and conditioner.

White laundry in the washing machine
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
White laundry in the washing machine

Vinegar is not a full-fledged bleach, but it effectively rinses out powder particles and softens water, making the fabric appear visually cleaner. This method is most effective for items made of natural cotton. To use it during washing, pour 100-150 ml of vinegar into the fabric softener dispenser for one load, ensuring it enters the drum during the rinse cycle. Never pour concentrated vinegar directly onto dry fabric, as this can damage the fibers.

For items that have stored odors or mildew, a pre-soak is recommended. Dissolve one cup of vinegar in 5 liters of water and let the laundry soak for 30 to 60 minutes before running a regular wash cycle. Vinegar also serves as an alternative to commercial fabric softeners, particularly for terry cloth towels. Chemical softeners can leave a film that reduces water absorption, while 50-70 ml of vinegar in the softener dispenser prevents this without leaving a sharp smell once the items are dry.

Despite its utility, vinegar requires careful handling. The acidic environment can damage home appliances and delicate materials with frequent use. Do not use vinegar on wool, silk, or delicate synthetic fabrics without testing an inconspicuous area first. Regular use of acid may shorten the lifespan of rubber gaskets and metal parts in washing machines, so consult your machine's manual. It is strictly prohibited to mix vinegar with chlorine-based bleach, as this reaction releases toxic fumes.

Using vinegar helps maintain whiteness and extends the life of textiles by removing dull buildup. However, for old, stubborn stains or significant yellowing, vinegar acts only as an auxiliary agent. In such cases, specialized professional treatments matched to the specific fabric type are required.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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