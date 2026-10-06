How to remove grease from kitchen cabinets using a safe vinegar solution

Grease buildup on kitchen cabinets is an inevitable consequence of cooking, where microscopic oil droplets combine with steam and dust to form a sticky residue that is difficult to remove with standard wipes. While baking soda is often recommended, its abrasive particles can permanently damage furniture finishes by leaving scratches or altering the gloss level.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Condos CCSCA, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ A white kitchen

Manufacturers such as EGGER and Bauformat warn that aggressive cleaning with hard abrasives, alcohol, or strong acids can destroy the structure of surface coatings. This is particularly true for lacquered surfaces, such as the PerfectSense line, as well as matte films and painted MDF. To avoid damaging the hardware, a weak solution of table vinegar is a safer alternative to soda for stubborn stains, provided it is used according to specific guidelines.

For removing grease from sealed and durable finishes, a gentle cleaning solution can be prepared by mixing 250 ml of warm water with 100 ml of 9% table vinegar. It is important not to add alcohol to this mixture, as many modern coatings react negatively to alcohol-based solvents, which can cause lacquer to cloud or change color.

Cleaning requires caution, especially in the area of edges and joints where moisture can cause material to swell. First, test the solution's safety by applying a small amount to a discreet area of the door front, allowing it to dry completely, and checking for any changes in color or gloss. To apply the solution, do not spray it directly onto the furniture; instead, dampen a soft cloth with the mixture, wring it out thoroughly, and wipe the stained area. Allow the solution to sit for one to two minutes to loosen the grease, but do not leave the acidic solution on the surface for an extended period. Finally, wipe the treated area with a clean, damp cloth to remove vinegar residue and immediately dry the door front.

There is no universal cleaning agent for all types of furniture. When selecting a cleaning method, focus on the external finish rather than the internal material, such as MDF or particleboard. For untreated or waxed wood, vinegar is prohibited because acid destroys the structure and protective layer. For painted MDF, use only warm water with a mild dish soap. Laminate surfaces allow the use of a weak vinegar solution, provided they are dried immediately.

To save time on dealing with old grease, adopt a "quick clean" habit. Fresh oil splatters can be removed in seconds with a soft, damp cloth. Wiping the fronts near the stove and hood immediately after cooking eliminates the need for aggressive cleaning agents.