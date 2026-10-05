Laundry Mishaps: Why mixed loads wreck your wardrobe

Tossing all laundry into the washer after separating whites from colors can lead to damage, both to the garments and the appliance itself. The success of a wash cycle depends less on detergent choice or temperature and more on selecting compatible items for the drum. Certain fabrics and hardware items should never share a load with others due to specific mechanical and chemical interactions.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use White laundry in the washing machine

Terry cloth towels require separate washing. Their structure causes them to shed lint that adheres to other garments, particularly synthetics and dark fabrics, leaving a fuzzy residue on items like black trousers. Additionally, the friction between terry loops and hardware such as zippers, buttons, or hooks on other clothes can pull out fibers, degrading the towel's appearance. Hard water and high-speed spin cycles, often used for dense items, can further stiffen and clump the terry. Washing towels only with similar textiles prevents these issues.

Wiring the machine with undergarments containing underwires presents a significant risk. If a wire escapes its channel, it can move freely within the drum, potentially tearing other clothes, getting stuck in drainage holes, or damaging the internal mechanism of the washer. For the garment itself, the agitation causes cup deformation, push-up displacement, and elastic stretching, resulting in permanent damage that is difficult to reverse. If care labels specify hand washing, that instruction should be followed. If machine washing is permitted, hooks must be fastened and the garment placed in a mesh laundry bag using a gentle cycle to prevent entanglement and tearing.

Denim poses dangers to delicate fabrics due to its weight and metal hardware. The rough seams and zippers can snag and pull at lace, silk, or knitwear, creating runs. New or brightly colored jeans may release dye, staining lighter items with a blue tint even on gentle cycles. Jeans should be washed separately or with other denim items, turned inside out, and with zippers and buttons fastened to prevent scratching the drum and damaging other fabrics. New, highly saturated denim should be hand-washed first to test for color bleeding.

Delicate materials such as lace, silk, and fine knits are susceptible to damage from contact with heavy or rough textiles. Constant friction against coarser fabrics weakens delicate fibers. Furthermore, heavy items like wet towels or jeans can create an imbalance in the drum, leading to uneven stretching or deformation of lighter garments. Delicate items should be washed in mesh bags and kept separate from heavy loads. If washing a single large item, adding smaller pieces can help balance the load and prevent shifting.

Metal hardware, including zippers, snaps, and rivets, threatens both other clothing and the machine's drum. Unfastened zippers are particularly hazardous, as they can catch and tear thin knits, lace, or terry cloth. A single open zipper can ruin an entire load. To mitigate this, fasten all zippers, snaps, and hooks before washing, turn garments with metal hardware inside out, and avoid mixing delicate fabrics with items featuring exposed metal parts.