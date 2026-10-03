Silk Plaster vs. Conventional Wallpaper: Application and Performance

Conventional roll wallpaper often demands flawless wall preparation and precise alignment, as thin paper tends to highlight surface imperfections and seams can separate over time. Silk plaster, or liquid wallpaper, offers a distinct alternative by creating a seamless, textured finish that eliminates the need for pattern matching and reduces issues related to air bubbles.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved Repair in the room

This material is supplied as a dry mix in bags rather than as a finished roll. The composition typically includes cellulose and silk fibers, a binder, mineral additives, and decorative elements. When mixed with warm water according to the manufacturer's instructions, it transforms into a plastic mass applied to the wall similarly to putty. This application method ensures there are no seams to trap dirt or peel away, a common failure point for traditional paper.

A key practical advantage of silk plaster is its ability to mask minor base defects. Because the material has a specific thickness and three-dimensional texture, it accommodates small irregularities that would be visible under standard wallpaper. However, basic surface preparation remains necessary; walls must be cleaned of dust and old finishes and treated with primer. Significant cracks or height differences should be corrected beforehand to prevent excessive consumption of the material.

The installation process is manageable for DIY projects if a specific sequence is followed. The dry mix is added to water in a container, adhering strictly to the package ratios without splitting a single bag, as components may not distribute evenly. The mass is mixed manually to preserve fiber structure and allowed to swell for several hours. Application is performed using a trowel or plastic spreader, working from top to bottom. The layer is smoothed with light pressure to maintain the surface relief. Using a strong light source angled along the wall helps identify missed spots or uneven thicknesses before the material dries.

Usage recommendations vary by environment. Living rooms, bedrooms, and children's rooms are ideal due to the material's ecological properties and tactile comfort. It is also suitable for offices and clinics, where durability and aesthetic appearance are valued. Conversely, it is not recommended for wet areas such as bathroom washing zones, as the material absorbs moisture and can degrade. The coating is highly repairable; if a section is stained or damaged, the affected area can be wetted, scraped off, and replaced with a fresh mix of the dry components and water. Once dry, the repair is typically indistinguishable from the surrounding surface.

Silk plaster functions as a standalone interior solution rather than a direct replacement for paper. It saves time on final wall preparation and allows for localized updates without re-cladding the entire room. Nevertheless, manual application over large areas requires labor, and the surface must be protected from direct water contact.