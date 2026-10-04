Liquid Acrylic Bathtub Restoration: Avoiding the Cost of Full Replacement

Replacing a worn bathtub often triggers a cascade of expensive repairs: demolition, removing heavy fixtures, tiling damage, and buying new plumbing. Liquid acrylic restoration offers an alternative that refreshes the surface without dismantling the surrounding interior, preserving both time and budget.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Сергей Рябов is licensed under publiс domain Repainting the bath

Cleaning agents like soda or acids only address surface grime. They fail when the factory enamel develops micro-cracks, chips, or porosity, allowing dirt to penetrate the material's structure. These products simply thin the damaged layer without restoring smoothness. In contrast, liquid acrylic forms a new, continuous coating several millimeters thick. This layer masks defects and is designed to last up to 15 years.

The process requires a two-component kit (base and hardener) sized for the specific tub dimensions, typically 150 or 170 cm. Essential tools include a drill with a sanding attachment or coarse sandpaper, a phosphoric acid-based degreaser, painter's tape, floor protection film, respiratory protection, gloves, and a plastic cup to seal the drain.

Adhesion depends entirely on surface preparation. If the enamel remains smooth, the new coating will delaminate over time. The surface must be ground until a uniform roughness appears, removing deep mineral deposits and creating a mechanical "tooth" for the new material. After grinding, the tub is washed, dried, and treated with a phosphoric solution to eliminate all traces of grease and soap residue.

If the siphon is floor-mounted or access to the plumbing is limited, the drain does not need to be removed. Instead, a barrier is created by applying sealant to the drain opening from the inside and inserting a plastic cup. This prevents the acrylic from entering the sewer lines. Since cured acrylic cannot be dissolved, any overflow into the pipes would necessitate cutting out and replacing the entire plumbing system.

The mixture is combined strictly according to instructions until it reaches the consistency of thick sour cream. It then stands for 15 minutes to allow excess air to escape. Application begins with the upper rim, where the mixture is poured around the perimeter to flow down by gravity. On the bottom, the layer thickness must be monitored to preserve the natural slope toward the drain. Excess material is smoothed with a spatula. When using the cup method, a slight rise forms at the bottom, ensuring proper water drainage once installed.

The composition sets within 24 hours at room temperature, though full polymerization takes up to 72 hours. During this period, the area must remain free of dust and moisture. After three days, the plastic cup is removed, the edges around the drain are sanded, and the decorative strainer is reinstalled.

The result eliminates yellowing and rust, leaving a glossy surface. The coating feels smoother and less cold to the touch than cast iron. Material costs remain significantly lower than purchasing a new bathtub and paying for professional installation.