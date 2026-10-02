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Remove Grease from Stretch Ceilings with Dish Soap

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Grease and soot on kitchen stretch ceilings can be removed without expensive chemicals or abrasive powders. A standard dishwashing gel is often more effective than aggressive cleaners because its formula is specifically designed to break down fats. The correct cleaning approach helps maintain the elasticity of the membrane and prevents cloudy streaks.

Stretch ceiling
Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org by Georg Pik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Stretch ceiling

Materials and preparation

Safe cleaning of a tension structure requires a minimal set of tools:

  • 1 liter of warm water (no hotter than 104°F / 40°C)
  • 2-3 drops of dishwashing gel
  • Two soft microfiber cloths

Using warm water is critical: hot water can deform the PVC film, while cold water does not dissolve grease effectively. The detergent should be mixed thoroughly until it forms a light foam. Wet the cloth in the solution and wring it out as tightly as possible-excess moisture must not seep behind the border profile or leave drips.

Streak-free cleaning technique

To avoid damaging the material or leaving marks, follow this sequence:

  • Wipe the ceiling with light circular motions. Do not press hard on the fabric, as this can stretch it or damage it against the concrete slab.
  • If a stain is old, hold a damp cloth against the area for 10-15 seconds. This allows the solution to soften the grease film.
  • Immediately after treating with the soap solution, pass over the area with a second cloth dampened in clean water.
  • Finish by wiping the area with a dry microfiber cloth. This step is mandatory for glossy ceilings, as removing residual moisture prevents cloudy streaks.

Restrictions and risks

Tension ceilings are highly sensitive to mechanical and chemical impact. To avoid ruining the finish, avoid the following agents:

  • Powders and baking soda: Leave micro-scratches and remove the sheen from glossy finishes.
  • Stiff brushes and sponges: Can puncture or tear the fabric.
  • Acetone and solvents: Dissolve the paint and PVC structure, leading to holes.
  • Chlorine-based compounds: Cause discoloration and brittleness of the material.

It is important to note that if the membrane has yellowed due to age or low-quality material, washing will not restore its original color. However, regular cleaning every 2-3 months prevents soot from embedding into the plastic structure, allowing a simple soapy solution to remain effective for years.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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