Remove Grease from Stretch Ceilings with Dish Soap

Grease and soot on kitchen stretch ceilings can be removed without expensive chemicals or abrasive powders. A standard dishwashing gel is often more effective than aggressive cleaners because its formula is specifically designed to break down fats. The correct cleaning approach helps maintain the elasticity of the membrane and prevents cloudy streaks.
Materials and preparation
Safe cleaning of a tension structure requires a minimal set of tools:
Using warm water is critical: hot water can deform the PVC film, while cold water does not dissolve grease effectively. The detergent should be mixed thoroughly until it forms a light foam. Wet the cloth in the solution and wring it out as tightly as possible-excess moisture must not seep behind the border profile or leave drips.
Streak-free cleaning technique
To avoid damaging the material or leaving marks, follow this sequence:
Restrictions and risks
Tension ceilings are highly sensitive to mechanical and chemical impact. To avoid ruining the finish, avoid the following agents:
It is important to note that if the membrane has yellowed due to age or low-quality material, washing will not restore its original color. However, regular cleaning every 2-3 months prevents soot from embedding into the plastic structure, allowing a simple soapy solution to remain effective for years.
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