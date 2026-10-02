How to Remove Black Scorch Marks from an Iron Soleplate

Black scorch marks on an iron's soleplate can ruin clothing during the first pass. If the appliance leaves dark streaks or catches on fabric, the surface can often be restored using common household items rather than replacing the unit.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Чистка утюга солью

Coarse salt is effective for removing burned fabric particles and mineral buildup from metal surfaces. To apply this method, spread a thin, even layer of fine table salt on a sheet of heavy paper or foil. Heat the iron to a medium temperature with the steam function turned off. Drag the hot soleplate across the salt crystals until the debris lifts away. Once the iron cools, wipe the surface with a dry, soft cloth.

This abrasive approach is strictly for bare metal bases, such as stainless steel or aluminum. Salt must not be used on non-stick coatings like Teflon or ceramic, as the grains will scratch the surface and permanently damage the finish. For coated plates, a dedicated cleaning pencil is the safer option.

If the iron stains garments from the inside or emits an unpleasant odor when steaming, the issue is likely limescale in the water tank. A solution of white vinegar clears this buildup. Mix two tablespoons of vinegar with water to fill the measuring cup. Pour the mixture into the tank of a plugged-in iron, set it to the highest temperature, and expel all steam through the soleplate holes. Drain the remaining liquid and run a fresh cycle of clean water through the system to rinse the interior.

One user, Elena, reported that after her iron stuck to synthetic fabric, the base became rough and black. Standard washing failed to remove the residue. The salt method cleared the scorch marks completely, restoring the surface to a smooth finish.

The correct cleaning agent depends on the material of the soleplate and the type of deposit:

For stainless steel or aluminum bases affected by hard scorch marks or stuck fabric, use fine salt.

For Teflon or ceramic coatings, use a specialized cleaning pencil to avoid damaging the non-stick layer.

For the internal water tank, use a vinegar solution to eliminate limescale and prevent clogged steam vents.