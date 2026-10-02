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Рow to remove old carbon deposits from pan bottoms using dish gel and ammonia vapors

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Old carbon deposits on the bottom of a pan often form a hard crust that a regular sponge cannot remove. Instead of scraping the grime with a knife and risking damage to the metal, the "two drops" method can be used. This technique softens even years-old buildup into a paste that can be removed with minimal effort.

Cleaning the frying pan from old fat
Photo: Maria Kruglova is licensed under public domain
Cleaning the frying pan from old fat

To prepare the layer, first disrupt the top oily film. Turn the cooled, dry pan upside down so the bottom faces up. Apply a few drops of concentrated dishwashing gel to the most stained areas and spread it over the black crust with a sponge. Leave the pan in this state for 10 minutes. The gel penetrates the fat structure, making it more pliable for the next step.

To address the hardened deposits, exposure to ammonia vapors is required. Prepare a thick plastic bag and a standard cotton pad for this process.

Place the pan inside the bag. Put a few drops of ammonia spirit on the cotton pad and place it inside the bag, near the pan rather than directly on it. Tie the bag tightly to prevent ammonia vapors from escaping. Leave the setup for 3 to 5 hours, or overnight for heavy soiling.

Work in rubber gloves and only in a well-ventilated room or on a balcony, as ammonia spirit has a sharp odor.

After the waiting period, open the bag near an open window. Under the influence of ammonia vapors, the solid deposit becomes loose and turns into a dark, thick mass. At this stage, the crust loses its grip on the metal and begins to slide off the bottom.

Use a sponge with a rough side or a plastic scraper to remove the softened grime. Finally, wash the pan thoroughly with hot water and a soapy agent, then dry it completely. If the deposit layer was too thick, the procedure can be repeated. This is faster and safer for the cookware than using metal brushes.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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