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How to remove oil and sauce stains from kitchen towels easily

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Kitchen dish soap is the unexpected hero in the battle against greasy towel stains, outperforming traditional laundry detergents that struggle to break down stubborn oil and sauce residues embedded deep within fabric fibers.

A woman removing the stain from the fabric
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Нина Захарова is licensed under publiс domain
A woman removing the stain from the fabric

The Problem with Conventional Detergents

Regular laundry powders are formulated to tackle a different spectrum of grime. They lack the specific chemical components needed to effectively dissolve the dense fat layers that adhere to towel fibers. This leaves owners frustrated as their once-fresh towels quickly become unusable refuse.

Why Dish Soap Works

The magic of dish soap lies in its grease-cutting capabilities. Designed to break down food oils and fats on dishes, these cleaning agents effectively dismantle the structure of greasy stains even before they fully set into the fabric. This makes them ideal for pre-treating towels.

Pre-Treatment Method for Fresh Stains

For towels stained with fresh grease and oil, a simple pre-soaking solution can work wonders. Prepare the mixture as follows:

  • Fill a basin with 4 to 5 liters (about 1 to 1.3 gallons) of water heated to 40-50 degrees Celsius (104-122 degrees Fahrenheit).
  • Add two tablespoons of a clear, colorless dish soap. Using a transparent formula prevents any risk of dye transfer onto light-colored fabrics.
  • Submerge the stained towels in the solution and let them soak for 30 to 40 minutes.

Tackling Stubborn, Dried-On Stains

For older, dried-on stains, apply a small drop of concentrated dish soap directly onto the affected spot before proceeding with the pre-soak. Using too much soap will create excessive foam, complicating the washing process.

Post-Soak and Washing Instructions

After the soaking period, rinse the towels thoroughly in clean water. Only then should you transfer them to the washing machine for a cycle with your regular laundry detergent.

Crucial Warning: Never pour dish soap directly into the washing machine's detergent dispenser. The high sudsing action of these products can damage the appliance or cause foam to overflow, creating a mess.

The Dangers of Boiling Towels

While boiling might seem like a powerful cleaning method, it often proves detrimental to towel fabrics:

  • Temperatures of 90-100 degrees Celsius (194-212 degrees Fahrenheit) can cause dyes in colored towels to bleed, ruining the fabric's appearance.
  • Protein residues from sources like milk, eggs, or meat juices can coagulate under intense heat, permanently bonding to the fibers.
  • Repeated exposure to high temperatures can make cotton and linen fibers stiff and brittle, reducing their lifespan and comfort.

Post-Wash Inspection and Drying

Inspect the towels immediately after the washing cycle, while they are still damp. If any greasy marks persist, repeat the pre-treatment and washing procedure. Crucially, do not dry towels with remaining stains in a machine dryer or on a hot radiator. The heat will effectively bake the grease into the fibers, making removal nearly impossible.

For colored items, always test the dye's reaction to any cleaning agent on an inconspicuous area, such as a hidden seam, before treating the entire towel.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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