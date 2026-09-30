How to remove oil and sauce stains from kitchen towels easily

Kitchen dish soap is the unexpected hero in the battle against greasy towel stains, outperforming traditional laundry detergents that struggle to break down stubborn oil and sauce residues embedded deep within fabric fibers.
Regular laundry powders are formulated to tackle a different spectrum of grime. They lack the specific chemical components needed to effectively dissolve the dense fat layers that adhere to towel fibers. This leaves owners frustrated as their once-fresh towels quickly become unusable refuse.
The magic of dish soap lies in its grease-cutting capabilities. Designed to break down food oils and fats on dishes, these cleaning agents effectively dismantle the structure of greasy stains even before they fully set into the fabric. This makes them ideal for pre-treating towels.
For towels stained with fresh grease and oil, a simple pre-soaking solution can work wonders. Prepare the mixture as follows:
For older, dried-on stains, apply a small drop of concentrated dish soap directly onto the affected spot before proceeding with the pre-soak. Using too much soap will create excessive foam, complicating the washing process.
After the soaking period, rinse the towels thoroughly in clean water. Only then should you transfer them to the washing machine for a cycle with your regular laundry detergent.
Crucial Warning: Never pour dish soap directly into the washing machine's detergent dispenser. The high sudsing action of these products can damage the appliance or cause foam to overflow, creating a mess.
While boiling might seem like a powerful cleaning method, it often proves detrimental to towel fabrics:
Inspect the towels immediately after the washing cycle, while they are still damp. If any greasy marks persist, repeat the pre-treatment and washing procedure. Crucially, do not dry towels with remaining stains in a machine dryer or on a hot radiator. The heat will effectively bake the grease into the fibers, making removal nearly impossible.
For colored items, always test the dye's reaction to any cleaning agent on an inconspicuous area, such as a hidden seam, before treating the entire towel.
Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.
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