Restoring Tarnished Silver with the Electrochemical Foil Method

Silver tarnishes not from dirt, but from sulfide. The metal reacts with hydrogen sulfide present in the air, exhaust fumes, and even the vapors from boiling eggs.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Alyona Tikhonova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Cleaning agent

Abrasive polishing removes part of the metal. The chemical method is safer: it restores shine without losing any of the item's weight.

The process relies on an electrochemical reaction where aluminum actively attracts sulfur. When blackened silver touches aluminum foil submerged in hot water, the aluminum draws the hydrogen sulfide away. The silver then regains its original color.

Baking soda removes the oxide film from the aluminum. Table salt acts as a conductor for electrons. Without these two components, the reaction will not initiate, even if aluminum foil is present.

During the procedure, a smell reminiscent of rotten eggs may appear. This is a normal reaction.

What You'll Need

A bowl made of glass, ceramic, or plastic.

Aluminum foil.

Baking soda.

Table salt.

Boiling water.

A soft cloth.

Crucially, the silver must be in direct contact with the aluminum foil. If the jewelry floats in the water separately, the process will not begin.

Step-by-Step Restoration

Line the bottom of the bowl with aluminum foil, shiny side up. Arrange the silver items so that each piece touches the foil. Sprinkle one tablespoon each of baking soda and salt per liter of water over the items. Pour in boiling water, ensuring it completely covers the silver. Wait between 2 and 15 minutes, depending on the extent of the darkening. Carefully remove the silver using tongs or a spoon. Rinse with cool water and dry thoroughly with a soft cloth.

Limitations of the Method

This method has certain limitations. It will remove the decorative blackening from intentionally oxidized or antiqued silver. The hot water can also damage certain minerals, soften adhesives, and degrade pearls and mother-of-pearl. If the silver plating on an item is already worn thin, this method will not be effective and professional restoration or replating will be necessary.

After drying, you can polish the item with a soft cloth. To slow the return of tarnish, store silver in airtight bags with silica gel. Humid environments, such as bathrooms, accelerate the tarnishing process.

This technique is also employed for the restoration of museum artifacts. It is safe for the metal, economical, and requires no mechanical abrasion.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.