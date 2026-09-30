Super white bathroom: Baking soda and peroxide mixture for tile grout lines

Darkened grout lines and stubborn grime on tiles often resist standard cleaners, yet scrubbing too hard can scratch the glaze or ruin decorative finishes. Cleaning these surfaces requires a chemical breakdown of lime scale and grease rather than raw physical force.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Removal of mold with a steam cleaner

A mixture of baking soda, 3% hydrogen peroxide, and liquid soap targets these specific soils. In a non-metallic container, combine a half-cup of baking soda, one and a half cups of hydrogen peroxide, and one tablespoon of liquid soap. The baking soda acts as a mild abrasive, the soap dissolves grease, and the peroxide brightens darkened grout.

Mikhail Dyakonov, a professional cleaning specialist, notes that the goal is to break the structure of the stain. Using overly aggressive abrasives creates micro-scratches in the tile glaze, which then trap dirt more quickly.

Apply the solution to damp tiles and grout, leaving it to sit for 20 to 30 minutes. For heavy buildup, this can be extended to 40 minutes. Once the reaction is complete, wipe the area with a soft sponge or brush and rinse with warm water.

Nina Zakharova, a home management expert, suggests using a toothbrush for precision work in the pores of the grout. However, she warns that if the discoloration is caused by deep-seated mold, a surface cleaning mixture may not be sufficient as fungi penetrate the grout structure.

Before treating a large area, test the mixture on a small, inconspicuous spot to ensure the finish does not react poorly, particularly with colored tiles or painted grout. Wear gloves and ensure the room is well-ventilated during the process.

Alena Tikhonova, a professional cleaner, warns against mixing hydrogen peroxide with chlorine-based products, as this creates a hazardous chemical reaction. The mixture should be used as formulated without adding other household chemicals.

Persistent mold growth usually indicates a failure in the ventilation system. Regular maintenance of these surfaces prevents the degradation of the grout, avoiding the need for premature and costly repairs.