World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Super white bathroom: Baking soda and peroxide mixture for tile grout lines

Home

Darkened grout lines and stubborn grime on tiles often resist standard cleaners, yet scrubbing too hard can scratch the glaze or ruin decorative finishes. Cleaning these surfaces requires a chemical breakdown of lime scale and grease rather than raw physical force.

Removal of mold with a steam cleaner
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Removal of mold with a steam cleaner

A mixture of baking soda, 3% hydrogen peroxide, and liquid soap targets these specific soils. In a non-metallic container, combine a half-cup of baking soda, one and a half cups of hydrogen peroxide, and one tablespoon of liquid soap. The baking soda acts as a mild abrasive, the soap dissolves grease, and the peroxide brightens darkened grout.

Mikhail Dyakonov, a professional cleaning specialist, notes that the goal is to break the structure of the stain. Using overly aggressive abrasives creates micro-scratches in the tile glaze, which then trap dirt more quickly.

Apply the solution to damp tiles and grout, leaving it to sit for 20 to 30 minutes. For heavy buildup, this can be extended to 40 minutes. Once the reaction is complete, wipe the area with a soft sponge or brush and rinse with warm water.

Nina Zakharova, a home management expert, suggests using a toothbrush for precision work in the pores of the grout. However, she warns that if the discoloration is caused by deep-seated mold, a surface cleaning mixture may not be sufficient as fungi penetrate the grout structure.

Before treating a large area, test the mixture on a small, inconspicuous spot to ensure the finish does not react poorly, particularly with colored tiles or painted grout. Wear gloves and ensure the room is well-ventilated during the process.

Alena Tikhonova, a professional cleaner, warns against mixing hydrogen peroxide with chlorine-based products, as this creates a hazardous chemical reaction. The mixture should be used as formulated without adding other household chemicals.

Persistent mold growth usually indicates a failure in the ventilation system. Regular maintenance of these surfaces prevents the degradation of the grout, avoiding the need for premature and costly repairs.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Targeting the Inner Thighs and Knees: A Home Routine for Deep Muscle Tone
Fitness
Targeting the Inner Thighs and Knees: A Home Routine for Deep Muscle Tone
Historic precedent: Tennessee executes first female death sentence in 200 years
Americas
Historic precedent: Tennessee executes first female death sentence in 200 years
Popular
What Lies Beneath Greenland's Ice?

New mapping reveals a network of nearly 2,000 hidden valleys beneath the ice.

What Lies Beneath Greenland's Ice?
New countries for EU accession: Major barrier remains stronger than political promises
New countries for EU accession: Major barrier remains stronger than political promises
Russia and India pivot from trade agreements to joint industrial production
Historic precedent: Tennessee executes first female death sentence in 200 years
Russia to reconstruct 75 airfields by 2030 to lower costs and improve remote access Andrey Mihayloff Trump's Backchannel: Prisoner Swap for Sanctions Relief Unveiled Alexander Artamonov Russia takes Western assets: Auchan, Metro and Nestlé come under external management Lyuba Lulko
Germany ready to sign $8 billion submarine deal with India
Russian pizza restaurant chain confirms cyberattack: Hackers claim 68 million users exposed
After 22 Years of Occupation, America Leaves Iraq, but Baghdad Faces Problem Afghanistan Escaped
After 22 Years of Occupation, America Leaves Iraq, but Baghdad Faces Problem Afghanistan Escaped
Last materials
U.S. CAFE Standards Lowered to 34.5 mpg, Reversing EV Pressure for 2031
TotalEnergies to Use Oil Production Growth to Fund Low-Carbon Power Shift
Super white bathroom: Baking soda and peroxide mixture for tile grout lines
Winter Cover Crops for Soil Improvement
Celine Dion's 'Soapy' Manicure: The Shift from Decoration to Hygiene
Wood frog brains produce ketone bodies locally during metabolic depletion
Morocco emerges as top Chinese ammonia importer to drive fertilizer exports
St. Petersburg Medical Hub Pivots to CIS and Asia as Western Patient Flows Vanish
India's demographic dividend faces erosion as fertility rates drop
Mushroom and Mozzarella Salad with Pesto Dressing
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.