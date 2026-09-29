Five overlooked home zones where technique replaces recurring scrubbing and reduces fire risk

Professional cleaning differs from routine dusting by targeting areas that are typically avoided due to their complexity or location. Five critical zones in a home often accumulate layers of grime that resist standard cleaning methods.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Anna Malayeva is licensed under publiс domain Cleaning the sealant in the bathroom

Shower glass doors collect soap scum and mold on rubber seals, deposits that water alone cannot remove. For heavy buildup, apply a specialized shower cleaner designed to dissolve lime scale. Let the product sit for several minutes before wiping with a soft damp cloth and rinsing. Finishing with a squeegee prevents streaks. For maintenance, a spray-on dish soap is sufficient. The result is a surface with no white film or streaks when viewed at an angle; using a squeegee after every shower eliminates the need for weekly deep cleans.

Windows present two distinct challenges: external glass accessibility and debris in the tracks. For high-floor or narrow windows, telescopic squeegees and swivel sponge brushes replace traditional cloths. In the window tracks, dust, sand, and insect remains compress into dense clumps. Clear these corners with a narrow detailing brush, vacuum the loose debris, and wipe the surface with a damp microfiber cloth.

Baseboards often remain dirty because they sit below the direct line of sight. Dusting is most efficient with an extendable duster to avoid constant bending. For black scuffs and streaks, use a damp microfiber cloth and an all-purpose cleaner. On painted surfaces, a melamine sponge can remove stubborn marks, though it must be tested on a hidden area first to ensure it does not strip the glossy finish.

Kitchen appliances involve two types of soil: baked-on grease and dried food splatters. Burnt grease in ovens requires chemical softening. Remove racks and soak them in hot soapy water, then apply a baking soda and water paste to the interior walls overnight. In the morning, spray vinegar to lift the residue and wipe clean with damp cloths.

For microwaves, dried food droplets harden into a cement-like consistency. Rather than scraping the surface, use steam. Heat a bowl of water inside for several minutes to soften the splatters, then wipe them away with a cloth or damp sponge.

Range hoods accumulate grease plugs in the filters, which restrict ventilation and increase fire risks. Metal mesh filters require soaking in very hot water mixed with a heavy-duty degreaser followed by a thorough rinse. The exterior housing and the panel directly above the burners should be treated with degreaser. Focus specifically on the area around the fan and the filter housing, where the thickest layers of grease collect.