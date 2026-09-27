Skipping sanding on old furniture leads to peeling chalk paint

Skipping sanding and priming when using chalk paint on old furniture is a tempting shortcut to avoid dust and labor. While the mineral composition of the paint provides high initial adhesion, bypassing surface preparation often results in cracking or peeling, particularly in corners and high-stress areas, within a few weeks.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Old furniture

The mechanism of chalk paint differs from acrylic or alkyd variants. Rather than forming a uniform film over a smooth surface, the mineral particles "anchor" themselves into microscopic irregularities of the material. This allows the paint to bond even to glass or metal. However, this bonding mechanism fails in the presence of grease or wax; any oily residue creates a chemical barrier that completely blocks the paint's grip on the surface.

Roman Zaytsev, a real estate appraiser and investment strategist, notes that when updating housing or furniture, one must distinguish between visual impact and durability. A quick fix might improve the immediate aesthetics, but without following the proper technological cycle, it does not add value to the asset-it merely creates a temporary illusion of renewal.

The viability of the "no-sanding" approach depends on the specific surface:

Factory lacquer: Degreasing is usually sufficient, but there is a risk of peeling under mechanical stress.

Degreasing is usually sufficient, but there is a risk of peeling under mechanical stress. Peeling paint: Loose layers must be removed; otherwise, the new coat will collapse along with the old one.

Loose layers must be removed; otherwise, the new coat will collapse along with the old one. Waxed surfaces: Wax must be stripped using white spirit; otherwise, adhesion is impossible.

Wax must be stripped using white spirit; otherwise, adhesion is impossible. Raw wood: Dust removal is required to prevent tannins from bleeding through the paint.

Dust removal is required to prevent tannins from bleeding through the paint. Laminate/Melamine: Requires degreasing and light sanding to prevent wear in high-friction zones.

Wood species high in tannins (such as redwoods) pose a specific risk. When using water-based chalk paints, wood pigments can migrate to the surface, creating dirty stains. In these cases, skipping an isolating primer is a critical error.

The proper workflow is as follows: thorough cleaning with an alkaline agent, application of the first (potentially translucent) coat, drying for 1-2 hours, and a second coat for full color opacity.

The final step is the most critical. Chalk paint leaves a porous, matte finish that absorbs water and grease, effectively turning furniture into a "chalkboard." For decorative items with low usage, furniture wax is sufficient. However, for dining tables and chairs, a matte acrylic lacquer is the only reliable way to ensure durability.