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Tree Roots Cracking Concrete: When to Cut and How to Stop Pipe Intrusion

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Root systems are invisible until they move from the realm of gardening into the realm of structural damage. By the time a root lifts a paving stone or cracks a concrete slab, the problem has already shifted from botany to home maintenance.

Plant growing through concrete floor
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Digfarenough, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Plant growing through concrete floor

Intervening with a healthy, growing tree is risky; cutting major structural roots can destabilize the trunk and lead to a fall. However, mechanical removal becomes necessary when roots manifest the following symptoms:

  • Surface Displacement: Root thickening shifts pavers, cracks concrete, and buckles driveways.
  • Safety Hazards: Protruding roots on walkways create trip hazards.
  • Pipe Intrusion: Roots seek moisture, penetrating hairline fractures or loose joints in sewage lines, which leads to total blockages.
  • Foundation Pressure: Large roots near shallow footings or retaining walls can accelerate structural shifting.

The method of removal depends on whether the tree is still standing, the diameter of the roots, and their proximity to utilities. Always map underground lines before digging.

Mechanical removal of small roots
Use this for surface shoots far from the trunk or after a tree has been felled. It is the cleanest method regarding soil chemistry.

  • Expose the root section fully with a shovel.
  • Use sharp pruning shears for thin roots or a reciprocating saw for thicker sections.
  • Make a clean cut; do not pull or tear the root.
  • Remove the segment and backfill the void with soil.

Stump and primary root extraction
Required when building a terrace, foundation, or new driveway. Leaving organic matter to rot is not an option here, as decomposition causes soil subsidence and will deform new constructions.

The process involves digging with a pickaxe or shovel and cutting segments with a saw. For large-scale removals, a stump grinder can reduce the core to mulch, though full extraction of the entire system requires an excavator.

Chemical drying via Epsom salt (magnesium sulfate)
This is a slow-acting method for those with a long timeline. It desiccates the stump and remaining roots over several months.

  • Drill deep holes (approx. 1 inch diameter) into the top of the stump, spaced a few inches apart.
  • Fill the holes with Epsom salt.
  • Add a minimal amount of water to moisten the salt without washing it away.
  • Cover the stump with a dark tarp to block sunlight and rain.

Warning: Avoid using common rock salt (sodium chloride). It aggressively alters soil chemistry, rendering the ground sterile for other plants and potentially damaging neighboring healthy trees.

Intrusion in sewer lines
Root intrusion in plumbing is different from garden maintenance. Roots only enter a pipe if there is already a breach-a crack or a failed joint. Killing the tree is a temporary fix; the entry point must be sealed.

The professional repair sequence is as follows:

  1. Diagnostics: A sewer camera inspection locates the exact breach and the extent of the growth.
  2. Clearing: Plumbers use a motorized auger with a cutting head or hydro-jetting (high-pressure water) to clear the blockage.
  3. Post-Clearance Review: A second camera pass evaluates the integrity of the pipe walls.
  4. Repair: The permanent solution is replacing the damaged section, installing a polymer liner (CIPP), or pipe bursting.

Pouring salt, vinegar, or chemical drain cleaners into the system is useless. These agents cannot seal a structural hole, and other roots will eventually occupy the same breach.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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