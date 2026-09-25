Sealing wooden windows too tightly may cause frame rot

Sealing old wooden windows with duct tape or plugging every gap with foam is a common mistake that often leads to frame rot. The technical requirement for sealing wooden windows is based on zone separation: the inner sash must be airtight, while the outer sash must maintain ventilation gaps.
When this mechanism is ignored, moisture from the room enters the space between the glass panes. In cold weather, this vapor condenses into water, causing the wood to decay and the paint to peel rapidly.
Ventilation and the Dew Point
In double-glazed wooden windows, the air gap acts as thermal insulation. To prevent frosting and rot, this air volume must remain dry. The inner sash should fit the frame as tightly as possible. This prevents warm, humid indoor air from entering the gap, where it would instantly turn into condensate due to the low temperature.
The outer sash, however, must not be airtight. Technical gaps of at least 20-30 mm at the top and bottom are required to ensure air circulation, which carries residual moisture outside. If the outer sash is fully sealed, moisture becomes trapped, leading to the destruction of putty, blistering paint, and softening of the wood at the bottom of the frame.
Material Selection: EPDM, Silicone, or Foam
Cheap expanded polyethylene or foam seals lose elasticity within one to two years and crumble. For older windows, two materials are recommended:
Matching Profile to Gap Size
Seal thickness must match the gap width exactly. To determine the size, press a piece of modeling clay or a special adhesive mass between the sash and the frame and close the window. The thickness of the compressed mass indicates the required profile:
Installation Process
The quality of the seal depends on surface preparation. Installing tape on dirty or peeling paint will cause the adhesive to fail during the first shift in humidity.
Step-by-step workflow:
Critical Installation Rules:
Identifying Errors
Construction engineer Aleksey Dmitrievich Tikhonov highlights key quality control criteria after installation:
Homeowners can safely replace sealing tapes and clean frames. However, if diagnostics reveal deep wood rot or a significant sash misalignment requiring hinge adjustment or hardware replacement, a professional specialist is required.
Source: Pravda.Ru
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