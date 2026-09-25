Clogged filters and a dirty heat exchanger force a compressor to run at higher speeds to maintain the target temperature. This creates a chain reaction: electrical bills climb while indoor air quality drops. To ensure a heat pump or air conditioner operates at peak efficiency during the heating season, maintenance must be completed before the first freeze.
Throughout the summer, moisture accumulates on the internal units, acting as an adhesive for household dust. This layer restricts airflow, causing the system to overwork to push air through the blockage.
The AUTO Mode Trap
Many users rely on automatic settings, assuming the system will optimize itself. In autumn, the AUTO mode can be counterproductive. If the house has other heat sources-such as a fireplace, stove, or oven-the system's sensors may detect a temperature spike and trigger cooling exactly when you are trying to warm the room.
For fall and winter, switch the device directly to heating mode (typically indicated by a sun icon). This locks the system into a single function, eliminating accidental cooling and stabilizing energy consumption.
Indoor Unit Cleaning: Step-by-Step
Rough cleaning filters require monthly maintenance during active use, but a deep clean is mandatory before winter.
Check any additional carbon or ionic filters. Most of these are non-washable; once the sorbent material is saturated, they must be replaced, typically every two years.
Outdoor Unit Maintenance
Autumn brings fallen leaves, needles, and debris that block the outdoor unit's intake grilles, choking the air supply.
Safety Limit: User maintenance is strictly limited to surface cleaning and filter replacement. Any work involving the refrigerant circuit, electronic boards, or deep disassembly must be handled by a certified technician.
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The project aims to cut transport distances by 4,000 kilometers for Siberian cargo, reducing the 80% revenue loss Kuzbass coal producers face from logistics.