Polymer Film Wraps: How to Hide Grease Stains and Chipped Kitchen Cabinets

Worn-out facades, grease stains around handles, and chipped edges can make an expensive kitchen set look aged. While replacing cabinets or repainting facades is costly and time-consuming, polymer protective coatings-often referred to as "flexible glass"-offer a way to refresh the interior in a single evening. This method hides minor defects and creates a barrier against moisture and mechanical wear in high-traffic zones.

Photo: freepik by user18526052 Kitchen cabinet

Choosing Facades and Materials

Polymer film restoration works best on smooth surfaces without complex milling. A flat base ensures the material adheres tightly, which is critical for blocking grease and splashes. If the doors have decorative frames, peeling factory film, or particle board (DSP) that has swollen from moisture, the surface geometry must be restored before applying the wrap.

Material selection depends on the installation plane. Heavy-duty "flexible glass" designed for countertops will slide off a vertical facade under its own weight. For furniture, use specialized self-adhesive compounds or thin decorative films certified for vertical mounting. Proper kitchen planning implies accounting for these operational loads from the start.

"Adhesion is critical for vertical surfaces. If the material is too thick, it will peel at the corners due to temperature fluctuations near the stove. Use films up to 0.5 mm thick with a reinforced adhesive layer," says construction engineer Aleksey Tikhonov.

Surface Preparation: Cleaning and Sanding

The lifespan of the coating depends entirely on the base preparation. Start by removing all hardware. The primary goal is the total removal of the grease film that accumulates near the cooktop and around handles. If this step is skipped, the bond will fail, and the coating will peel within weeks.

Fill deep scratches and chips with wood filler and sand them smooth with fine-grit sandpaper to prevent air bubbles from forming under the film. The surface must be clean and degreased. Since visual clutter on the countertop often hinders preparation, clear the workspace beforehand.

"Grease stains around handles are the hardest part. Simple soap solutions aren't enough; you need professional degreasers that leave no residue. The surface must be sterile, otherwise, the film will highlight every single speck of dust," explains professional cleaning specialist Mikhail Dyakonov.

Installation Technique and Localized Updates

Cut the film with a 1-2 cm margin on each side. Apply the material gradually, using a soft squeegee to push air from the center toward the edges.

Trim excess edges with a sharp utility knife and a metal ruler only after the film is fully fixed. Once the handles are reinstalled, the facade regains a uniform gloss and color depth. Combining a practical kitchen color with this protection significantly simplifies maintenance.

Application Area Functional Purpose Lower facades near the sink Prevents chipboard from swelling due to water exposure Zone near the stove Barrier against thermal damage and grease splatters Internal shelves Hygienic liner for chemicals and cookware Refrigerator sides Masks scratches and aligns visual style with the cabinetry

You do not have to wrap the entire set. Targeted restoration focuses on the most vulnerable points. Typically, tall kitchen cabinets experience less wear than the lower tier.

Applying film inside cabinets also protects furniture from household chemical leaks, turning a standard shelf into a wipe-clean surface.

"Inside cabinets, film prevents the bottom from swelling if a siphon leaks under the sink. It is the most cost-effective way to extend the life of furniture in high-moisture environments," says household specialist Nina Zakharova.

FAQ

Can I apply film to milled facades?

On deep relief, the film will not adhere tightly, creating voids. Painting is a better option for these surfaces.

How do I remove air bubbles after installation?

Small bubbles can be carefully pricked with a thin needle and pressed down with a squeegee, though working slowly from the center prevents them entirely.

Will the coating melt near the oven?

Quality polymer coatings withstand heat up to 60-80°C, which is sufficient for protecting facade edges adjacent to the stove.

Is the film easy to remove?

Yes, most decorative coatings can be removed without damaging the original chipboard or MDF layer, especially if preheated with a hair dryer.