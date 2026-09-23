Finding silverfish (Lepisma saccharina) in your bathroom isn't a reason to panic, but it is a clear signal. These wingless insects don't care about your decor; they care about high humidity and organic debris. While they aren't harmful to humans, their presence usually means your ventilation is lacking or your surfaces need a deeper clean.
Silverfish aren't magic; they enter through shared building infrastructure-ventilation shafts, gaps in floor slabs, or plumbing. Occasionally, they hitch a ride in cardboard boxes or belongings brought from common areas. In the bathroom, they gravitate toward tile grout, peeling silicone sealants, and especially the drains. The drain is their buffet, offering a mix of hair, skin cells, soap residue, and microscopic fungi.
To get rid of them, stop relying on chemicals first. You need to dismantle their habitat. Here is the tactical approach:
If standard cleaning fails, reach for diatomaceous earth. This powder consists of fossilized algae with microscopic sharp edges. It punctures the silverfish's protective waxy exoskeleton, leading to dehydration. Dust a thin layer into dry corners, behind furniture, and under baseboards. Since this is a mechanical kill, the insects cannot develop immunity to it.
Silverfish: Myth vs. Reality
You should only start hunting for hidden leaks or structural dampness if these insects appear in mass quantities in bone-dry rooms, such as bedrooms or clothing closets.
The key to keeping them out is eliminating stagnant moisture. Keep surfaces dry and monitor your sealants. Cracks in silicone or crumbling tile grout are prime real estate for silverfish. Patch these gaps immediately to block both water and pests from getting behind your walls.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
A major infrastructure project in southern Primorye has fundamentally changed the logistical link between a strategic border crossing and the federal highway.