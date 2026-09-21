Stretch a Nylon Stocking Over Your Mop to Catch Pet Hair and Dust in Corners

Don't toss out those old nylon stockings. Instead of hitting the trash, they can become a surprisingly handy tool for tackling the kind of debris that usually mocks a standard mop-specifically pet hair, loose strands of human hair, and fine dust in tight corners.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Нина Захарова is licensed under publiс domain Preparing water for mopping floors

The Physics: How Static Works

The trick is in the synthetic fiber. When nylon moves across a surface, it builds up an electrostatic charge. While standard dry cleaning tools often just push dust from one spot to another, electrified nylon acts like a magnet, gripping and holding onto lightweight particles.

"The electrostatic properties of synthetics capture fibers and dust that typically slip through the weave of traditional cotton mops. It's a huge help for pet owners dealing with constant shedding," explains professional cleaning specialist Mikhail Dyakonov.

This approach serves as a practical alternative to manual dry cleaning because it doesn't kick dust back into the air like a broom does. It is particularly useful for delicate surfaces where maintaining the correct water temperature is critical during a wet wash.

How to Do It

The setup is simple: stretch a nylon stocking or sock over the flat platform of your mop. Make sure it is tight and free of folds to ensure it sits flush against the floor.

Step 1: Dry Run. Start dry. This allows you to pull hair and dust bunnies out from along baseboards and from under furniture where debris tends to congregate.

"Keep in mind that nylon doesn't absorb water like professional microfiber cloths. Avoid over-wetting the surface to prevent streaks and to protect wood or laminate from moisture damage," warns home management expert Nina Zakharova.

Step 2: Light Dampening. Once the bulk of the hair is gone, lightly dampen the material. This picks up the remaining fine particulate dust. For those looking to reduce the frequency of deep cleans, exploring modern flooring options can be a long-term solution.

Avoid common bucket-cleaning mistakes that can leave a film on the floor and ruin the result of your efforts.

Parameter Detail Main Benefit Electrostatic hair and dust collection Cleaning Type Dry or slightly damp Maintenance Hand or machine wash Applicable Areas Floors, baseboards, blinds, walls

"Using household hacks is great for quick fixes in hard-to-reach spots. However, they don't replace a full maintenance routine that includes surface protection to prevent wear and tear," adds cleaner Alena Tikhonova.

Quick FAQ

Can I use this on hardwood/parquet?

Yes, provided the nylon is only slightly damp. Water should never seep into the joints between planks.

How do I clean the nylon after use?

Remove the stocking, turn it inside out, clear the debris by hand, and wash if necessary.

Will any fabric work?

No. You need synthetics for the electrostatic effect; natural cotton won't work for this.

Does it need to be stretched tight?

Yes. A snug fit prevents the material from shifting while you move across the floor.

Expert Review: Mikhail Dyakonov - professional cleaning specialist, Nina Zakharova - home management expert, Alena Tikhonova - professional cleaner