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How to Replace a Torn Mosquito Screen: A Simple DIY Fix for an Old Frame

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A torn or perforated insect screen is no longer a barrier; it is simply a frame. Replacing the mesh in an existing frame is a straightforward mechanical task that requires no specialized machinery, but the result depends entirely on the tension of the fabric and the precision of the seal.

Mosquito net
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Maniago
Mosquito net

Required Hardware and Materials

  • Mesh: Fiberglass for standard use or reinforced PET for households with pets.
  • Spline: The flexible rubber cord that locks the mesh into the frame groove.
  • Spline Roller: A tool featuring both convex and concave wheels.
  • Utility Knife: A sharp blade for clean cuts.
  • Auxiliary Tools: Flat-head screwdriver or a punch, scissors, and painter's tape or clamps.

The Replacement Process

1. Removing the Old Mesh
The mesh is held by the spline pressed into the perimeter groove. Insert a flat-head screwdriver or punch under the edge of the cord and pull it out along the entire perimeter. Remove the old fabric. Technical tip: Keep the old spline as a physical sample to ensure the replacement diameter matches the frame groove exactly.

2. Layout and Cutting
Place the frame on a flat surface. Unroll the mesh so it completely covers the frame, leaving a 5-centimeter (approx. 2 inches) overlap on all sides. This excess is necessary to maintain proper tension during installation.

3. Positioning
Lay the mesh over the frame. If the material has a curl from the roll, place it convex side down. Tension the fabric evenly and secure the top and bottom edges with tape or clamps to prevent shifting.

4. Setting the Spline
This is a two-step mechanical sequence using the roller tool:

  • Seating: Use the convex wheel to push the edge of the mesh into the groove. Maintain steady tension as you move around the perimeter.
  • Locking: Immediately follow with the concave wheel to drive the rubber spline into the groove, pinning the mesh firmly against the frame walls.

5. Final Trim
Once the spline is locked in place, trim the excess mesh with a utility knife. Cut at a slight angle away from the spline to avoid nicking the rubber cord, which would compromise the tension.

Maintenance and Longevity

  • Winter Storage: Remove screens before winter. Snow and ice accumulation can warp the frames or degrade the mesh structure.
  • Cleaning: Wash screens annually with a mild soap solution and a soft brush to clear dust and pollen that clog the weave.

Material Selection Guide

The choice of mesh should be based on the specific environment:

  • Fiberglass: Standard, corrosion-resistant, and flexible.
  • Pet-Resistant: Heavy-duty weave designed to withstand clawing from cats or dogs.
  • Solar Screens: High-density fabric that reduces solar heat gain by blocking a portion of infrared radiation.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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