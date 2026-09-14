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Your Front Door Could Be The Hidden Cause of Constant Chills in Your Home

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A metal door often functions as a radiator. Steel conducts heat roughly 300 times faster than wood, rapidly transferring internal energy from the living space to the hallway or the outdoors. Thermal imaging data shows that up to 40% of heat loss occurs through door assemblies and their adjacent wall sections. While the metal leaf is a conductor, the primary leakage point is typically the threshold and the gap beneath it.

Metal door lock
Photo: flickr.com by Brusnika, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Metal door lock

The heat loss mechanism at the bottom of the door is driven by a direct air channel. Unlike the top or sides of the frame, the threshold faces constant mechanical stress from foot traffic and furniture movement. This wear accelerates the breakdown of the sealing contour.

Hinge sag compounds the problem. When the door leaf shifts, the bottom gap widens, creating a thermal bridge—a high-conductivity zone that allows heat to escape the apartment unchecked.

Other critical leakage points include locks, metal fasteners, and structural ribs. Corrosion further degrades the system; moisture eats away at the metal and seals, creating micro-cracks. Over time, these structural failures can drop the thermal performance of a high-end door to that of a budget model.

To stop these leaks, the following technical interventions are required:

  • The Threshold: Install an automatic drop-seal (effective for gaps up to 200 mm) or fill the threshold cavity with mineral wool.
  • The Door Leaf: Inject voids with expanded polystyrene or mounting foam, add internal insulation cladding, and replace the perimeter seals.
  • Hardware: Install protective covers over the locks to reduce conduction.
  • Wall Junctions: Insulate the reveals using foam boards or mineral wool before final finishing.

Engineer Evgeniy Blekh notes that these measures depend entirely on how tightly the frame fits against the walls. If a door is installed before rough finishing is complete, subsequent plastering can shift the structure, creating new gaps and compromising the seal of the entire opening.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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