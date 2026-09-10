One Simple Fridge Trick Can Get Rid of Bad Smells in Just a Few Days

A funky smell in the fridge usually comes from a cocktail of moisture, food residue, and bacteria. Store-bought air fresheners often fail because they just layer artificial scents over the stink, creating a heavy, confusing aroma. To actually fix the problem, you need an adsorbent that pulls odor particles out of the air rather than masking them.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved A full refrigerator with products

Commercial aerosols provide a superficial fix. A proper hygiene routine for your refrigerator focuses on stopping bacteria from breeding. It is also easy to forget that hidden components can accumulate grime, which can eventually lead to technical glitches.

"Baking soda works on a physical level: its porous structure acts like a sponge, trapping odor molecules in microscopic cavities. This is far more effective than any perfume," explains Mikhail Dyakonov, a professional cleaning specialist.

To build a home-made odor eater, you only need three things. Baking soda neutralizes strong smells like fish or onions, acting as a cheap alternative to professional adsorbents. Lemon zest, specifically the essential oils in the rind, provides a mild antibacterial effect.

"For the system to work long-term, keep the drainage system clean. Stagnant water is the primary breeding ground for microorganisms," notes Nina Zakharova, a household management expert.

Assembly takes less than a minute. Use a small open bowl or a lid; fill it with baking soda, add dried lemon zest, and a few drops of essential oil. Place the container on the middle shelf near the back wall to ensure maximum contact with circulating air.

Component Function Baking Soda Adsorbs odor molecules Lemon Zest Suppresses bacterial growth Essential Oils Creates an antiseptic environment

Even with a fresh-smelling interior, installation errors or incorrect temperature settings can undermine your efforts. Those using unconventional appliance hacks should be particularly mindful of these details.

"From an ergonomics perspective, use low-profile containers. You don't want to block the airflow that keeps your shelves cooling evenly," advises interior designer Darya Lebedeva.

FAQ

How often should I replace the mix?

Every 7 to 10 days. After that, the soda becomes saturated and loses its absorbing power.

Can I just use a whole lemon?

Stick to the zest. The pulp spoils quickly and can become a source of a new smell.

Where is the best spot for the bowl?

The middle shelf against the back wall, where air movement is most intense.

Should I cover the bowl with a lid?

No. Leave it open so the baking soda can interact freely with the air.