World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

One Simple Fridge Trick Can Get Rid of Bad Smells in Just a Few Days

Home

A funky smell in the fridge usually comes from a cocktail of moisture, food residue, and bacteria. Store-bought air fresheners often fail because they just layer artificial scents over the stink, creating a heavy, confusing aroma. To actually fix the problem, you need an adsorbent that pulls odor particles out of the air rather than masking them.

A full refrigerator with products
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
A full refrigerator with products

Commercial aerosols provide a superficial fix. A proper hygiene routine for your refrigerator focuses on stopping bacteria from breeding. It is also easy to forget that hidden components can accumulate grime, which can eventually lead to technical glitches.

"Baking soda works on a physical level: its porous structure acts like a sponge, trapping odor molecules in microscopic cavities. This is far more effective than any perfume," explains Mikhail Dyakonov, a professional cleaning specialist.

To build a home-made odor eater, you only need three things. Baking soda neutralizes strong smells like fish or onions, acting as a cheap alternative to professional adsorbents. Lemon zest, specifically the essential oils in the rind, provides a mild antibacterial effect.

"For the system to work long-term, keep the drainage system clean. Stagnant water is the primary breeding ground for microorganisms," notes Nina Zakharova, a household management expert.

Assembly takes less than a minute. Use a small open bowl or a lid; fill it with baking soda, add dried lemon zest, and a few drops of essential oil. Place the container on the middle shelf near the back wall to ensure maximum contact with circulating air.

Component Function
Baking Soda Adsorbs odor molecules
Lemon Zest Suppresses bacterial growth
Essential Oils Creates an antiseptic environment

Even with a fresh-smelling interior, installation errors or incorrect temperature settings can undermine your efforts. Those using unconventional appliance hacks should be particularly mindful of these details.

"From an ergonomics perspective, use low-profile containers. You don't want to block the airflow that keeps your shelves cooling evenly," advises interior designer Darya Lebedeva.

FAQ

How often should I replace the mix?
Every 7 to 10 days. After that, the soda becomes saturated and loses its absorbing power.

Can I just use a whole lemon?
Stick to the zest. The pulp spoils quickly and can become a source of a new smell.

Where is the best spot for the bowl?
The middle shelf against the back wall, where air movement is most intense.

Should I cover the bowl with a lid?
No. Leave it open so the baking soda can interact freely with the air.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Russia's Kaliningrad Surrounded by NATO – But Who Really Owns the Postwar Map?
Europe
Russia's Kaliningrad Surrounded by NATO – But Who Really Owns the Postwar Map?
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
White House Eyes New Negotiators to Replace Witkoff and Kushner
World
White House Eyes New Negotiators to Replace Witkoff and Kushner
Popular
Time Could Change in 2027: How the World May Rethink the Way We Measure Time

The discrepancy between atomic precision and the planet's irregular movement is creating a technical dilemma for global infrastructure and communication networks.

Time Could Change in 2027: How the World May Rethink the Way We Measure Time
Russian Automakers Capture 63 Percent of New Car Market
Russian Automakers Capture 63 Percent of New Car Market
A New Era in Cancer Treatment: Scientists Identify Cancers That Could Become Treatable
Trans-Altai Railway Plan: Russia Seeks Direct Freight Link with China
Russia's Kaliningrad Surrounded by NATO – But Who Really Owns the Postwar Map? Yury Bocharov AfD Landslide Shakes Germany as CDU Loses More Than Half Its Support Andrey Mihayloff EU Opens Its Market to Armenian Goods — But There Is a Catch Andrey Nikolaev
Heavy Guardians: Dog Breeds That Never Back Down from Wolves
US Government Demands Ford Cut Technological Ties with China
338,000 Litres a Season: Tourists’ Waste Melting Everest’s Ancient Ice
338,000 Litres a Season: Tourists’ Waste Melting Everest’s Ancient Ice
Last materials
Public Sentiment Toward European Union Reaches Record Low in France
Russian Company Begins Seizing Cars Over Unpaid Electricity Bills
Upper Volga Water Levels Drop Dramatically in Central Russia
One Simple Fridge Trick Can Get Rid of Bad Smells in Just a Few Days
Mudslide in Tibet Leaves 500 Russian Travelers Stranded Near Mount Kailash
Russian Medicine Makes Breakthrough in New Treatment for Psoriasis in Schoolchildren
Scientists Uncover the Secret Mechanism Behind Galaxy Growth
Blackthorn Jam: A Study in Patience and Precision
Beyond Decoration: How to Use Watercress to Balance Your Dishes
Hearty Bulgur and Meat Soup with Svanetian Salt
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.