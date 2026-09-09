How to Clean Your Washing Machine and Get Rid of Mold and Limescale

Soap scum, limescale, and mold hiding inside your washing machine don't just cause that dreaded damp smell; they actively wear down internal components. Skipping maintenance is an invitation for expensive repairs. The goal here is simple: keep the machine running and the clothes smelling fresh without overcomplicating the process.
The rubber gasket is the primary danger zone. It traps moisture and debris, creating a perfect breeding ground for mold. If you've had issues with the door locking, grime in the latch area is often the culprit.
Crucial step: wipe the rubber completely dry. Leaving it damp just invites the mold back. This targeted disinfection usually kills the musty odor at its source.
"Cleaning the seal prevents mold spores from transferring to your clothes and triggering allergies," explains professional cleaning specialist Mikhail Dyakonov. "It also keeps the rubber elastic and prevents cracking."
To tackle limescale and stubborn buildup in hard-to-reach areas, use dishwasher tablets. They are designed to break down grease and mineral deposits, which often accumulate when laundry gels are used incorrectly, leaving a sticky residue.
The Routine: Run an empty cycle at 90-95°C (194-203°F) for 60 minutes. Ignoring drum buildup is a fast track to a burnt-out heating element.
Next, hit the drain filter at the bottom of the machine. Drain the residual water, pull the filter, and rinse it with a baking soda solution. General appliance care relies on these small details; a stray coin or lint clump can easily kill the pump. Simple scale prevention saves you a call to the repairman.
"A clogged filter is a leading cause of drainage failure and tank odors," notes housekeeper Nina Zakharova. "Rinsing it every three months prevents stagnant water and mold growth."
Perform this full routine once a quarter. While filter maintenance is vital for the pump, proper detergent tray use also slows down buildup.
"Be careful with dishwasher tablets," warns interior designer Darya Lebedeva. "They are effective for a one-time deep clean, but their aggressive chemistry can damage rubber hoses if used too frequently."
Every three months, ideally alongside the drum deep clean.
It's a strong antiseptic that kills fungus and eliminates odors without damaging the rubber.
Stick to citric acid. Vinegar can be too aggressive for some internal materials.
Not if you follow the temperature settings and limit use to once a quarter to remove heavy grease and lime.
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