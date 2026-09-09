How to Clean Your Washing Machine and Get Rid of Mold and Limescale

Soap scum, limescale, and mold hiding inside your washing machine don't just cause that dreaded damp smell; they actively wear down internal components. Skipping maintenance is an invitation for expensive repairs. The goal here is simple: keep the machine running and the clothes smelling fresh without overcomplicating the process.

Photo: Freepik by freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ A man fixing a washing machine

The Door Seal: The Mold Trap

The rubber gasket is the primary danger zone. It traps moisture and debris, creating a perfect breeding ground for mold. If you've had issues with the door locking, grime in the latch area is often the culprit.

The Method

Pour chlorhexidine directly into the folds of the seal to kill bacteria and fungi. Wipe the surface with a cotton pad. Treat the area with a citric acid solution (1 tablespoon per cup of hot water).

Crucial step: wipe the rubber completely dry. Leaving it damp just invites the mold back. This targeted disinfection usually kills the musty odor at its source.

"Cleaning the seal prevents mold spores from transferring to your clothes and triggering allergies," explains professional cleaning specialist Mikhail Dyakonov. "It also keeps the rubber elastic and prevents cracking."

Drum & Filter Deep Clean

To tackle limescale and stubborn buildup in hard-to-reach areas, use dishwasher tablets. They are designed to break down grease and mineral deposits, which often accumulate when laundry gels are used incorrectly, leaving a sticky residue.

The Routine: Run an empty cycle at 90-95°C (194-203°F) for 60 minutes. Ignoring drum buildup is a fast track to a burnt-out heating element.

Maintenance Cheat Sheet

Door Seal: Chlorhexidine & citric acid

Chlorhexidine & citric acid Drum: Dishwasher tablet (90-95°C)

Dishwasher tablet (90-95°C) Drain Filter: Warm water & baking soda

Next, hit the drain filter at the bottom of the machine. Drain the residual water, pull the filter, and rinse it with a baking soda solution. General appliance care relies on these small details; a stray coin or lint clump can easily kill the pump. Simple scale prevention saves you a call to the repairman.

"A clogged filter is a leading cause of drainage failure and tank odors," notes housekeeper Nina Zakharova. "Rinsing it every three months prevents stagnant water and mold growth."

Perform this full routine once a quarter. While filter maintenance is vital for the pump, proper detergent tray use also slows down buildup.

"Be careful with dishwasher tablets," warns interior designer Darya Lebedeva. "They are effective for a one-time deep clean, but their aggressive chemistry can damage rubber hoses if used too frequently."

FAQ

How often should I clean the filter?

Every three months, ideally alongside the drum deep clean.

Why chlorhexidine for the seal?

It's a strong antiseptic that kills fungus and eliminates odors without damaging the rubber.

Can I use vinegar instead of citric acid?

Stick to citric acid. Vinegar can be too aggressive for some internal materials.

Do dishwasher tablets hurt the machine?

Not if you follow the temperature settings and limit use to once a quarter to remove heavy grease and lime.