Small Apartment Entrance: Take Advantage of Hidden Storage

Designing a hallway in a small apartment usually feels like a choice between a cramped sliding wardrobe and a total lack of storage. However, moving away from standard templates can transform the entrance from a mere transit zone into a functional art object or a seamless extension of the living space through the strategic use of light, color, and architectural details.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Anastasia Kuznetsova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Apartment entryway

In a 37-square-meter Moscow apartment, designers completely eliminated the built-in wardrobe, shifting all storage to a dedicated walk-in closet. This turned the entrance into a "buffer zone." To add visual volume, the space features textured decorative plaster and tall door leaves. The geometry is further softened by rounded window openings and door casings set at a 50-degree angle.

"When designing small entrances, the goal is to balance storage needs with the preservation of volume. Moving clothes to a dressing room clears the path, but it requires proper ventilation to prevent moisture buildup," says Ilya Kondratyev, a residential property management specialist .

In a 39-square-meter P-44 series apartment, shoe storage was solved by combining open slats with a restored vintage dresser. To eliminate the visual fragmentation of the floor plan, terrazzo tiling was used across both the hallway and the kitchen, erasing the boundary between the two zones.

A different approach was taken in a 1965 St. Petersburg apartment, where the original built-in wardrobe doors with hand-painted details were preserved. Modern internal shelving is hidden behind the historical facade, giving the home a bohemian character. Such setups depend heavily on the choice of mirrors and lighting to highlight the aesthetic.

"Integrating vintage elements into modern storage is a risk to ergonomics. It is essential to check the wear of moving mechanisms so that new loads don't cause the old structures to warp," explains Arseniy Fedoseev, a renovation specialist .

For those focusing on cultural accents—such as an asymmetric mirror shaped like a traditional kokoshnik—the hallway becomes the home's calling card. In these cases, designers often use wall-mounted systems to keep the floor clear and the space feeling light.

In a 24-square-meter studio, bold colors were used to define the entrance against a neutral living area. The use of reflective surfaces and hidden niches provides a way to improve utility without a major remodel.

"When zoning small areas with color or glass-block partitions, you must consider light transmission. This prevents the hallway from feeling like a closed-in well," notes architect Anastasia Kuznetsova .

Quick Guide: Hallway Organization