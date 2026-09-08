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Flower symbol in your washing machine: What happens if you put gel there

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The layout of a washing machine detergent drawer is a functional engineering choice, not a design whim. Each compartment is timed to release additives at specific points in the wash cycle. Misplacing detergent doesn't just lead to poor cleaning; it can cause mechanical failures that require professional appliance repair.

Washing machine
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
Washing machine

Most standard drawers are divided into three sections marked with symbols: I, II, and a flower/star. Understanding the mechanism of each prevents chemical buildup and eliminates foul odors in the machine.

Compartment I (1): Pre-wash. This section is used only for the pre-wash phase. The machine flushes this compartment at the very start of the program. If the selected cycle lacks a pre-wash stage, any powder placed here remains untouched. "Pre-wash is only necessary for heavily soiled laundry," says Ilya Kondratyev, a residential maintenance specialist. "Using it unnecessarily leads to chemical waste and allows undissolved powder to accumulate in the dispenser, which eventually triggers mold growth," Kondratyev notes.

Compartment II (2): Main Wash. This is the primary container used for the majority of standard programs. The machine draws detergent or gel from here for the main cleaning cycle.

The Flower/Star Symbol: Fabric Softener. This compartment is activated during the final rinse. Swapping detergents between sections creates a technical risk. "Putting thick gel in the softener slot, or vice versa, creates a sticky residue," explains Roman Yakovlev, an appliance installation technician. "This buildup can block the water delivery system and cause liquid level sensors to malfunction," Yakovlev explains.

To prevent residue buildup, the drawer should be removed and scrubbed with a brush under warm water once a month.

The relationship between loading and machine longevity is direct. Arseniy Fedoseev, a home repair technician, warns that undissolved chemical clumps often clog filters. In some cases, this debris can interfere with the locking mechanism, causing the washing machine door to stay locked after the cycle ends, according to Fedoseev.

Technical FAQ

Can detergent be put directly into the drum? While compatible with some modern detergents, using the drawer ensures the powder dissolves fully before hitting the fabric, preventing streaks.

Why is there standing water in the drawer after a cycle? This is usually a symptom of a malfunctioning cycle or a blockage in the tray's drainage channels.

What happens if I use too much powder? Excessive foam can leak into the electronic control unit, while the residue often leaves a gray film on the clothes.

Is it mandatory to remove the tray for cleaning? Yes. Surface wiping is insufficient. Removing the tray is the only way to clear hidden deposits that cause appliance noise and odors.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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