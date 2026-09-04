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The fridge seems fine: Ice blocks cut hidden strain on motor

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Frequent door openings cause sudden temperature spikes inside a refrigerator, forcing the compressor to work harder to cool the interior back down. This cycle increases electricity bills and can shorten the lifespan of the appliance's motor.

A fridge
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A fridge

To stabilize the internal climate, users can employ a simple physical buffer: frozen water containers. Because water has a high heat capacity, a solid block of ice acts as a thermal battery. When the door opens and warm kitchen air enters, the ice absorbs this excess heat, preventing the internal temperature from rising sharply and reducing the frequency of compressor startups.

Engineer Aleksey Tikhonov notes that ice is more inert than air; it holds the set temperature longer, whereas empty air warms up instantly.

This method functions like a slow-motion air conditioner. Once the door closes, the ice block continues to absorb residual heat, which lowers the number of hourly compressor cycles. According to building operations specialist Pavel Sidorov, shifting the peak load to these "ice batteries" reduces starting currents for the motor and lowers power consumption.

Beyond energy savings, a stable temperature environment benefits perishable goods. Dairy products and leafy greens stay fresh longer when they are not subjected to the constant temperature swings that typically trigger bacterial growth.

Practical Implementation and Safety

When preparing these cooling blocks, keep the following constraints in mind:

  • Container Choice: Use only plastic bottles or specialized containers. Glass should be avoided as it can crack when the water expands during freezing.
  • Fill Level: Do not fill containers to the brim; leave space for ice expansion to prevent the plastic from rupturing.
  • Placement: Position the blocks on the upper shelf or in areas with high air circulation. However, avoid blocking ventilation holes, as this can obstruct airflow and lead to uneven cooling.
  • Capacity: Do not overfill the refrigerator chamber, as excessive bulk can hinder air circulation and negate the efficiency gains.

While ice blocks help compensate for external heat—especially if the unit is located near a stove—they do not replace proper technical installation and necessary clearances for heat dissipation from the condenser.

If a refrigerator produces unusual noises, it is recommended to check for natural causes of noise before applying optimization methods. Additionally, maintaining hygiene with sorbents like salt requires following specific safety guidelines.

Quick Guide

Scenario Impact/Action
Frequent door opening Rapid temperature spike
Adding ice blocks Temperature stabilization
Compressor activity Fewer start cycles

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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