Tiny room secrets: The curtain trick that adds 20 cm

Choosing the wrong curtains can turn a room into a dust trap within a month. Beyond the hygiene issue, poorly selected textiles and incorrect installation often block natural light and visually shrink the height of a room, sometimes wasting up to 20 centimeters of usable space.

Photo: commons.wikimedia. org by Posh Living, LLC, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Transparent linen curtains

Material Selection: Smooth vs. Textured

Fabrics with a nap—such as velvet, velour, or chenille—act as natural filters that trap household dust. These materials are prone to static electricity, which pulls micro-particles from the air, causing them to lose their fresh appearance quickly.

To minimize dust accumulation, prioritize smooth fabrics including micro-voile, taffeta, or blended linen. These surfaces lack the micro-hooks found in textured fabrics, allowing dust to slide off during air movement rather than embedding in the fibers. For households with allergy sufferers, smooth textiles are a necessity for maintaining air quality.

Managing Light and Space

The amount of light entering a room depends on the weave density of the fabric. While tulle allows up to 90% of sunlight to pass through, heavy fabrics can completely isolate a room, making it feel cramped and dark.

For living areas, dim-out materials are the most practical choice; they mute the brightness without creating total darkness. The light-filtering capabilities vary by material:

Tulle / Micro-voile: Up to 90% light transmission.

Up to 90% light transmission. Blended Linen: 30-60% light transmission.

30-60% light transmission. Dim-out: 10-25% light transmission.

10-25% light transmission. Blackout: 0-10% light transmission.

Installation and Mounting

Installing a curtain rod directly above the window frame is a common error that cuts the visual height of the walls. Mounting the hardware as close to the ceiling as possible extends the vertical lines of the room. A gap between the ceiling and the rod creates a shadow line that visually divides the wall and reduces light.

Avoid heavy constructions, excessive folds, and lambrequins, which overload the window zone. For a cleaner, more modern look that maximizes the perceived scale of the space, consider Roman shades or Japanese panels. These options eliminate bulky folds and integrate seamlessly into the interior.

Maintenance and Care

Maintenance frequency depends on the fabric type. Smooth curtains treated with anti-static coatings—which can reduce dust attraction by up to 70%—only require washing once every quarter. However, the anti-static effect typically lasts for up to 15 washes.

Textured, high-pile fabrics require monthly attention to prevent them from becoming allergen reservoirs. To simplify routine care, use modern synthetic blends; these materials maintain their shape after being hung to dry and often eliminate the need for ironing.